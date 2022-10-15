Read full article on original website
AUSTIN, Texas — If No. 20 Texas is going to snap a four-game losing streak in true road games when it travels to Boone Pickens Stadium to face No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC), head coach Steve Sarkisian needs the offense’s ability to run the football and the defense’s prowess stopping the run to make the trip to Stillwater. In the midst of putting together a three-game winning streak heading into a massive showdown with head coach Mike Gundy’s Cowboys, Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) has been able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, leading the league in rushing defense in conference play (109.8 yards per game and 3.05 yards per attempt allowed) while running back Bijan Robinson (No. 1 in the Big 12 with 111.4 yards per game and 10 rushing touchdowns ) spearheads a rushing attack that’s averaged 199 yards per game and 4.8 yards per attempt in wins over West Virginia, Oklahoma and Iowa State.
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong discusses Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek's visit to Texas and who else has an eye on the 4-star defensive end.
Heading into week 8 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have an off week this week, which comes at a good time for key players across the team to get a little healthier for the stretch run of the 2022 season. After the bye week, ISU will play host to the currently 4-3 Oklahoma Sooners in Ames.
No. 2 Ohio State will come out of its open week by hosting Iowa on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The game will be televised by FOX as part of its Big Noon Saturday series. The network’s pregame tailgate show, Big Noon Kickoff (including Urban Meyer), will be on campus and set up adjacent to the Ohio Stadium SE Tower and next to the RPAC.
