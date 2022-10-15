AUSTIN, Texas — If No. 20 Texas is going to snap a four-game losing streak in true road games when it travels to Boone Pickens Stadium to face No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC), head coach Steve Sarkisian needs the offense’s ability to run the football and the defense’s prowess stopping the run to make the trip to Stillwater. In the midst of putting together a three-game winning streak heading into a massive showdown with head coach Mike Gundy’s Cowboys, Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) has been able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, leading the league in rushing defense in conference play (109.8 yards per game and 3.05 yards per attempt allowed) while running back Bijan Robinson (No. 1 in the Big 12 with 111.4 yards per game and 10 rushing touchdowns ) spearheads a rushing attack that’s averaged 199 yards per game and 4.8 yards per attempt in wins over West Virginia, Oklahoma and Iowa State.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO