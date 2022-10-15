ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Barricaded gunman situation from Tuesday ends Wednesday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just before...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police looking for missing man last seen in September

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks. Ronald Anthony, 64, was last seen Sept. 28 around 10 a.m. near Kercheval Avenue and Lakewood Street. His son told police he is concerned about Anthony's well-being. Anthony...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident outside of LCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run incident Saturday night outside of Little Caesars Arena. The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday night after The Millennium Tour concert featuring Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson. Police have identified the suspect...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE — Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car." Russell's car has bullet holes in the left front light after, according to Roseville Police, a young adult man fired multiple rounds into the air Sunday around 2 p.m.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville. Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers were informed that a dispute occurred between two groups of people...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

A haunted car wash is coming to metro Detroit for the next two weekends

(WXYZ) — You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash. Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country but is based in West Michigan, will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends.
LAKE ORION, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Catholic Central looking for nonprofits to help during Annual Day of Service

(WXYZ) — Detroit Catholic Central High School is looking for nonprofits to help during its Annual Day of Service on November 23. According to a press release, about 1,000 students will be providing community service that day. Organizations can also submit a form to be added to the school’s service list outside of the Nov. 23 event.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Elevated lead levels detected in Eastpointe water samples, city issues public advisory

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Eastpointe released a public advisory Monday saying some water samples came back with lead levels that exceed state standards. The samples came from locations with known lead service lines. The city says five of the 30 sites tested exceeded the state’s Action Level of 15 parts per billion. Samples came back at 18 parts per billion.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Thousands run in 45th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 18,000 people were in the streets of downtown Detroit on Sunday for the 45th Annual Detroit Free Press Marathon. The course took racers into Canada and back into the U.S. again for the first time in two years. The fastest time for the full...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lawrence Tech University professor uses billboard to get new kidney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A professor at Lawrence Technical University in Southfield is calling on the community in hopes of getting a new kidney. A few years ago, Scott Schneider learned his kidneys were failing. The physics instructor says he started doing dialysis treatments at night in 2021 but doctors advised him the best solution to his diagnosis would be a kidney transplant.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Record 52 cruise ships docked in Detroit this year

If you spent any time along the Detroit River this summer, you probably noticed an increase in the number of cruise ships. Now, we know this summer was a record-breaking cruising season along the Great Lakes. According to Cruise the Great Lakes and the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, there were...
DETROIT, MI

