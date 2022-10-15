Read full article on original website
Police take at least one suspect into custody after teen found dead on I-94
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least one person into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours before reopening around 2 p.m.
Barricaded gunman situation from Tuesday ends Wednesday morning
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just before...
68-year-old woman turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash in Farmington Hills, police say
(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say a 68-year-old woman turned herself in on Sunday morning following a fatal crash over the weekend. Police say a 33-year-old Pontiac man was struck and killed while walking on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in the early morning hours of October 15.
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday. “I was hoping they would find something that if she’s gone, it would...
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours...
Detroit police looking for missing man last seen in September
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks. Ronald Anthony, 64, was last seen Sept. 28 around 10 a.m. near Kercheval Avenue and Lakewood Street. His son told police he is concerned about Anthony's well-being. Anthony...
DPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident outside of LCA
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run incident Saturday night outside of Little Caesars Arena. The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday night after The Millennium Tour concert featuring Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson. Police have identified the suspect...
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
ROSEVILLE — Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car." Russell's car has bullet holes in the left front light after, according to Roseville Police, a young adult man fired multiple rounds into the air Sunday around 2 p.m.
Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville. Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers were informed that a dispute occurred between two groups of people...
Judge rules to not limit emails to 1,800 families in Oxford High School shooting case
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A crucial decision has been made in the case of involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of the accused Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews has decided not to prevent Prosecutor Karen McDonald from releasing emails with updates to 1,800...
Animal cruelty charge authorized against Macomb County veterinarian
(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that they have authorized a charge of animal cruelty against a local veterinarian. A YouTube video showing a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner surfaced last week. A man, who has yet to be named, is seen...
A haunted car wash is coming to metro Detroit for the next two weekends
(WXYZ) — You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash. Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country but is based in West Michigan, will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends.
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water, in some locations, there are football field patches of muck. Experts say one of the big problems is in...
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant BA.5 is currently responsible for nearly 68% of all cases in the U.S.
Detroit Catholic Central looking for nonprofits to help during Annual Day of Service
(WXYZ) — Detroit Catholic Central High School is looking for nonprofits to help during its Annual Day of Service on November 23. According to a press release, about 1,000 students will be providing community service that day. Organizations can also submit a form to be added to the school’s service list outside of the Nov. 23 event.
Elevated lead levels detected in Eastpointe water samples, city issues public advisory
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Eastpointe released a public advisory Monday saying some water samples came back with lead levels that exceed state standards. The samples came from locations with known lead service lines. The city says five of the 30 sites tested exceeded the state’s Action Level of 15 parts per billion. Samples came back at 18 parts per billion.
Billing error to blame for water woes in Saline; residents to receive credit
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — City leaders in Saline are now saying a billing error contributed to higher-than-normal water bills for hundreds of residents. Some people living in the city for decades say their utility costs shot up hundreds of dollars. The rate hikes were approved in May in part...
Thousands run in 45th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon
DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 18,000 people were in the streets of downtown Detroit on Sunday for the 45th Annual Detroit Free Press Marathon. The course took racers into Canada and back into the U.S. again for the first time in two years. The fastest time for the full...
Lawrence Tech University professor uses billboard to get new kidney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A professor at Lawrence Technical University in Southfield is calling on the community in hopes of getting a new kidney. A few years ago, Scott Schneider learned his kidneys were failing. The physics instructor says he started doing dialysis treatments at night in 2021 but doctors advised him the best solution to his diagnosis would be a kidney transplant.
Record 52 cruise ships docked in Detroit this year
If you spent any time along the Detroit River this summer, you probably noticed an increase in the number of cruise ships. Now, we know this summer was a record-breaking cruising season along the Great Lakes. According to Cruise the Great Lakes and the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, there were...
