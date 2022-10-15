Albany police report shooting death, gunshots at football game

Buy Now Early Friday morning, Gregory Jessie, 62, died of a gunshot wound in an apparent drive-by shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive in downtown Albany, and late Friday night the Dougherty High-Monroe High football game was halted when gunshots erupted outside Hugh Mills Stadium, sending athletes, fans and players scrambling for safety. File Photo

ALBANY — Public relations officials with the city of Albany and the Albany Police Department had not responded by The Albany Herald’s deadline Saturday to requests seeking additional information about incidents in the city Friday.

Early Friday morning, Gregory Jessie, 62, died of a gunshot wound in an apparent drive-by shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive in downtown Albany, and late Friday night the Dougherty High-Monroe High football game was halted when gunshots erupted outside Hugh Mills Stadium, sending athletes, fans and players scrambling for safety.