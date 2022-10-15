ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Justin Bieber Wears ‘Racism Is Evil’ Hoodie With Hailey Seemingly Responding To Kanye

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Image Credit: MEGA

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like the picture-perfect pair as they were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner date in West Hollywood on Friday, Oct. 14. The gorgeous couple also put on a show of solidarity in the wake of Kanye West’s recent online attack of Hailey, after the model publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. And in what appeared to be a rebuke of the inflammatory apparel, the “Sorry” singer rocked a hoodie with the message “racism is evil.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JL9VT_0iaWRoyC00
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were seen on a sushi date on Oct. 14, 2022. (MEGA)

The romantic outing comes as Justin’s years-long friendship with Kanye seems to be frayed following the “Famous” rapper’s controversial antics. Not only did Kanye slam his own ex Kim Kardashian over her parenting, blast Khloe Kardashian after she stood up for Kim, and drag the likes of Gigi Hadid in the wake of the “White Lives Matter” shirt backlash, he also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after making anti-Semitic posts. During one of social media tirades, Kanye even taunted Hailey by calling her ‘nose-job Hailey Baldloose.’

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she didn’t do anything wrong,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Justin is torn on if he should respond to Kanye’s insults or not. Everyone around him in his camp is advising him against it. They all think that responding would just add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now than get caught up in this drama. He has moved on from drama years ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3H9K_0iaWRoyC00
Justin Bieber wore a ‘racism is evil’ hoodie seemingly in response to Kanye West. (MEGA)

Perhaps Justin took a bit of his camp’s advice and went for a subtle response to Kanye’s insults instead by wearing the “racism is evil” hoodie. Per the insider, the singer also knows he doesn’t need to respond for Hailey’s sake, as she is one tough contender. “Justin knows that Hailey is her own woman and can speak up about anything she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She has her own opinions separate from Justin’s. But he won’t tolerate anybody disrespecting Hailey.”

So far, Hailey hasn’t responded to Kanye’s online attacks. Her latest Instagram shares have all been very positive, with posts about registering to vote and dressing up for the Halloween season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
The Independent

Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’

Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”. After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
Vibe

50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
OK! Magazine

Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
250K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy