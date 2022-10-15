Justin Bieber Wears ‘Racism Is Evil’ Hoodie With Hailey Seemingly Responding To Kanye

Image Credit: MEGA

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like the picture-perfect pair as they were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner date in West Hollywood on Friday, Oct. 14. The gorgeous couple also put on a show of solidarity in the wake of Kanye West’s recent online attack of Hailey, after the model publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. And in what appeared to be a rebuke of the inflammatory apparel, the “Sorry” singer rocked a hoodie with the message “racism is evil.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were seen on a sushi date on Oct. 14, 2022. (MEGA)

The romantic outing comes as Justin’s years-long friendship with Kanye seems to be frayed following the “Famous” rapper’s controversial antics. Not only did Kanye slam his own ex Kim Kardashian over her parenting, blast Khloe Kardashian after she stood up for Kim, and drag the likes of Gigi Hadid in the wake of the “White Lives Matter” shirt backlash, he also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after making anti-Semitic posts. During one of social media tirades, Kanye even taunted Hailey by calling her ‘nose-job Hailey Baldloose.’

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she didn’t do anything wrong,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Justin is torn on if he should respond to Kanye’s insults or not. Everyone around him in his camp is advising him against it. They all think that responding would just add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now than get caught up in this drama. He has moved on from drama years ago.”

Justin Bieber wore a ‘racism is evil’ hoodie seemingly in response to Kanye West. (MEGA)

Perhaps Justin took a bit of his camp’s advice and went for a subtle response to Kanye’s insults instead by wearing the “racism is evil” hoodie. Per the insider, the singer also knows he doesn’t need to respond for Hailey’s sake, as she is one tough contender. “Justin knows that Hailey is her own woman and can speak up about anything she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She has her own opinions separate from Justin’s. But he won’t tolerate anybody disrespecting Hailey.”

So far, Hailey hasn’t responded to Kanye’s online attacks. Her latest Instagram shares have all been very positive, with posts about registering to vote and dressing up for the Halloween season.