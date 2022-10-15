ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boylston, MA

spectrumnews1.com

New 'Flourish at Thrive' Food Pantry looks to address food insecurity

WORCESTER, Mass. - The new 'Flourish at Thrive' food pantry in Worcester is now open after a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning. It's run by Thrive Support and Advocacy, a local nonprofit empowering youth and adults with developmental disabilities, along with their families, to lead active and self-directed lives. Thrive...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local family working to expand domestic violence workplace protections

WEBSTER, Mass. - A Webster family is trying to prevent future tragedies by making sure nobody else will have to experience what their daughter did. Amanda Dabrowski's familiy is working with state Sen. Ryan Fattman and state Rep. Joe McKenna to pass a bill expanding domestic violence workplace protections. Dabrowski...
WEBSTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Familia, three other WPD officers, state trooper to be recognized with international award

WORCESTER - Police officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, three Worcester police officers and a Massachusetts state trooper will be honored with an international award for their June 2021 rescue efforts. The Carnegie Medal is given four times a year to people who perform acts of heroism in civilian life in the United States and Canada. It is administered by a 21-member commission in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester patient reunites with caregivers who saved his life

WORCESTER, Mass. - A Worcester man reunited Monday with the caregivers at UMass Memorial Medical Center who saved his life. Two weeks ago, Irineo Benitez's wife called the hospital's patient access center to schedule an appointment. During the call, the scheduler realized the call was more serious as she learned that Benitez was experiencing chest pain. The call was transferred to a nurse who said he needed an ambulance immediately.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts woman walking dog surrounded by 9 aggressive coyotes

“On 10/15/22 at 9:30 PM, Swampscott Police received a call from a resident who was walking their dog on Rockyledge Rd. The caller reported a large group of coyotes was now surrounding them and their dog, the caller stated that this group of coyotes were not backing down from them.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston

Visit these 12 Halloween towns that aren’t Salem

There's plenty of spooky fun happening across the region. Salem is an indisputable Halloween mecca, with more than half a million visitors descending upon the historic city during October for its month-long Haunted Happenings. However, New England is full of festive towns that host fun October activities and embrace Halloween....
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA

