MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Survivors of last year’s mass shooting outside the Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis are sharing their stories with a jury. Jawan Carroll is on trial for murder and attempted murder in a shootout with a rival that left two dead and more than half-a-dozen injured. Four of the injured took the stand on Tuesday, called to testify as witnesses by prosecutors. Doctors have said the death total could have been higher as millimeters mattered with some of the bullet wounds suffered that night.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO