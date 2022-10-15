ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit

Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit. The Queen of Norway departed from Minnesota on Sunday, after spending the better part of a week in the state. But before she left, at the final event on her calendar Queen Sonja greeted hundreds of churchgoers, to celebrate a big milestone for a Minneapolis church.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate

(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Wild Mountain in Minnesota opening for winter on Tuesday

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Wild Mountain Ski Area is opening on Tuesday, making it the first ski area to open in North America, according to a news release. The ski area will open at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, after the snowmaking team "hustled" the previous two nights to make enough snow for the opening, Wild Mountain said in a news release. Temperatures dipped below freezing the past two nights, allowing for better snowmaking conditions.
TAYLORS FALLS, MN
fox9.com

Watershed Spa is Minneapolis' newest spot for some relaxation

Communal bathing has arrived in the Twin Cities. Newly-opened Watershed Spa offers the full ritual-based bathing experience. It starts with a shower and salt scrub, followed by a soak, then a cold plunge there’s also a sauna, spa and meditation room to close out the practice. The founder, Nell Rueckl, planned to bring this experience to Minneapolis after visiting a similar spa in Seattle. Watershed Spa also offers skin care, massage and acupuncture. It’s located in the Switch House in St. Anthony Main.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Historic Stevens House in Minneapolis: 911 transcripts for fires released

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - "I’m sorry, we’re gonna need the fire department out at the Stevens House again, this one’s bigger." That's what a 911 caller said about one of the fires at the historic John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis, according to transcripts of the 911 calls obtained by FOX 9's Mary McGuire:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Fire at Historic Maple Grove Village Hall under investigation

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A historic building in Maple Grove caught fire Tuesday night, according to Maple Grove fire officials. The fire comes after a historic building in Minneapolis caught fire three different times. The building, the historic Maple Grove Village Hall, caught fire last night around 9:15...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Mall of America testing out metal detectors at one entrance

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America is the latest large venue to weigh the pros and cons of a weapons detection system. A spokesperson for the mall said it is testing out metal detectors at the north doors over the next month, but the location might change. Bags will be checked, too, if they set off the metal detectors.
fox9.com

Survivors of Monarch nightclub mass shooting testify in court

Survivors of last year's mass shooting outside the Monarch nightclub in downtown Minneapolis are sharing their stories with a jury. Jawan Carroll is on trial for murder and attempted murder in a shootout with a rival that left two dead and more than half-a-dozen injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Monarch nightclub mass shooting survivors recall running for their lives

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Survivors of last year’s mass shooting outside the Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis are sharing their stories with a jury. Jawan Carroll is on trial for murder and attempted murder in a shootout with a rival that left two dead and more than half-a-dozen injured. Four of the injured took the stand on Tuesday, called to testify as witnesses by prosecutors. Doctors have said the death total could have been higher as millimeters mattered with some of the bullet wounds suffered that night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Crash in Scott County kills two people

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people died in a crash on Highway 13 in Scott County Monday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities say two drivers were traveling east on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township around 6:20 p.m. when a 49-year-old man driving west crossed the center line, striking both cars.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

Rare Botticelli exhibit makes its way from the Uffizi to Mia

Famed Florence gallery, The Uffizi, has loaned 45 pieces to the Minneapolis Institute of Art for a new once-in-a-lifetime exhibit. “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi” is the largest show on Sandro Botticelli ever staged in the United States and Mia is the only stop for this collection. The exhibit will be on view in Mia’s Target Gallery through January 8th, 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Flying for MEA? Here's what MSP Airport suggests you know

(FOX 9) - With MEA fast approaching, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting a busy few days. If you are planning on flying for the mid-autumn vacation this week, MSP has provided a few tips to help your experience go smoothly. First, MSP suggests arriving at least two hours before...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

