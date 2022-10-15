Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
fox9.com
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon talks stepping away after 2022 season
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota volleyball team is getting ready to face Iowa and Purdue this week, and on Tuesday, coach Hugh McCutcheon spoke with reporters for the first time since announcing the 2022 season would be his last with the Gophers. McCutcheon told his players at a team...
fox9.com
Gophers' PJ Fleck: Tanner Morgan's status at Penn State uncertain after injury at Illinois
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team takes a two-game losing streak to Penn State for a night game on Saturday, and PJ Fleck does not yet know if starting quarterback Tanner Morgan will be available. Morgan left Saturday’s 26-14 loss at Illinois after taking a blow to the...
fox9.com
Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit
Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit. The Queen of Norway departed from Minnesota on Sunday, after spending the better part of a week in the state. But before she left, at the final event on her calendar Queen Sonja greeted hundreds of churchgoers, to celebrate a big milestone for a Minneapolis church.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate
(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
fox9.com
Wild Mountain in Minnesota opening for winter on Tuesday
TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Wild Mountain Ski Area is opening on Tuesday, making it the first ski area to open in North America, according to a news release. The ski area will open at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, after the snowmaking team "hustled" the previous two nights to make enough snow for the opening, Wild Mountain said in a news release. Temperatures dipped below freezing the past two nights, allowing for better snowmaking conditions.
fox9.com
Watershed Spa is Minneapolis' newest spot for some relaxation
Communal bathing has arrived in the Twin Cities. Newly-opened Watershed Spa offers the full ritual-based bathing experience. It starts with a shower and salt scrub, followed by a soak, then a cold plunge there’s also a sauna, spa and meditation room to close out the practice. The founder, Nell Rueckl, planned to bring this experience to Minneapolis after visiting a similar spa in Seattle. Watershed Spa also offers skin care, massage and acupuncture. It’s located in the Switch House in St. Anthony Main.
fox9.com
Families warn of serial groper riding skateboard in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In recent months some families in Minneapolis say a man on a skateboard has groped several young girls in the area. But they’ve been unable to identify the man, and while police are investigating, as of Tuesday night no one was in custody. Amy tells...
fox9.com
Historic Stevens House in Minneapolis: 911 transcripts for fires released
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - "I’m sorry, we’re gonna need the fire department out at the Stevens House again, this one’s bigger." That's what a 911 caller said about one of the fires at the historic John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis, according to transcripts of the 911 calls obtained by FOX 9's Mary McGuire:
fox9.com
October skiing: Skiers hit the slopes on Wild Mountain in Minnesota
It's only mid-October and you can already get some skiing in. Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls has started making snow already and has opened for the winter season. October 18 ties the second-earliest opening for the ski resort.
fox9.com
Fire at Historic Maple Grove Village Hall under investigation
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A historic building in Maple Grove caught fire Tuesday night, according to Maple Grove fire officials. The fire comes after a historic building in Minneapolis caught fire three different times. The building, the historic Maple Grove Village Hall, caught fire last night around 9:15...
fox9.com
Mall of America testing out metal detectors at one entrance
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America is the latest large venue to weigh the pros and cons of a weapons detection system. A spokesperson for the mall said it is testing out metal detectors at the north doors over the next month, but the location might change. Bags will be checked, too, if they set off the metal detectors.
fox9.com
Survivors of Monarch nightclub mass shooting testify in court
Survivors of last year's mass shooting outside the Monarch nightclub in downtown Minneapolis are sharing their stories with a jury. Jawan Carroll is on trial for murder and attempted murder in a shootout with a rival that left two dead and more than half-a-dozen injured.
fox9.com
Monarch nightclub mass shooting survivors recall running for their lives
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Survivors of last year’s mass shooting outside the Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis are sharing their stories with a jury. Jawan Carroll is on trial for murder and attempted murder in a shootout with a rival that left two dead and more than half-a-dozen injured. Four of the injured took the stand on Tuesday, called to testify as witnesses by prosecutors. Doctors have said the death total could have been higher as millimeters mattered with some of the bullet wounds suffered that night.
fox9.com
Crash in Scott County kills two people
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people died in a crash on Highway 13 in Scott County Monday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities say two drivers were traveling east on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township around 6:20 p.m. when a 49-year-old man driving west crossed the center line, striking both cars.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
fox9.com
'Umbrella Man': FBI seeks to identify suspect in 2020 Minneapolis unrest
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The FBI is still looking to identify "Umbrella Man," who was seen breaking windows on Lake Street in Minneapolis during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. In a news release on Tuesday, the FBI said it's seeking the public's help to...
fox9.com
More students question interactions with accused Eden Prairie teacher
Former Eden Prairie High School teacher Craig Hollenbeck is accused of carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a student. The arrest has other students now questioning their interactions with Hollenbeck.
fox9.com
Rare Botticelli exhibit makes its way from the Uffizi to Mia
Famed Florence gallery, The Uffizi, has loaned 45 pieces to the Minneapolis Institute of Art for a new once-in-a-lifetime exhibit. “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi” is the largest show on Sandro Botticelli ever staged in the United States and Mia is the only stop for this collection. The exhibit will be on view in Mia’s Target Gallery through January 8th, 2023.
fox9.com
Flying for MEA? Here's what MSP Airport suggests you know
(FOX 9) - With MEA fast approaching, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting a busy few days. If you are planning on flying for the mid-autumn vacation this week, MSP has provided a few tips to help your experience go smoothly. First, MSP suggests arriving at least two hours before...
fox9.com
Jury convicts woman charged with mistreatment of 11 horses in North Branch
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who had 11 horses removed from her property in 2019 due to malnourishment has been convicted on animal cruelty. A jury found 61-year-old Carmen Burth guilty in the case last week. Burth was charged in 2019 after a complaint alleged 20 horses...
