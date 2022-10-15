Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/17)
If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view. Gravely Brewing Co. Free | 7-9 p.m. Shake off the cobwebs...
wdrb.com
Vernardos Circus set to open this week on downtown Louisville waterfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step right up: The Vernardos Circus is back on Louisville's waterfront. The circus began setting up its big top Tuesday morning near the base of the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park. This is the third year the circus has made a stop in Louisville, and...
Louisville.com
Micah’s Louisville (10/17/2022)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Enjoy a 3 Course Meal and More At This Wizards’ Christmas in Kentucky
You will want to wave your wand and secure your tickets for this magical holiday event full of decadent food, "magical elixirs," and instructional classes that include learning divination, herbology, dueling, and more. Not Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus. This isn't just a bunch of hocus pocus. The Wizards...
wdrb.com
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
Wave 3
1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
spectrumnews1.com
A sweet treat: McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme at 9 locations in and around Louisville in latest experiment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — McDonald's will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts in nine select locations in, and around, Louisville starting Oct. 26. The test run is the first time McDonald's is selling Krispy Kreme. McDonald's said the test is to see how selling the Krispy Kreme products will affect its...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
spectrumnews1.com
'This is a special day': Belle of Louisville turns 108
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The world’s oldest Mississippi River-style steamboat celebrated its 108th birthday Sunday with a two-hour cruise down the Ohio river. Aboard the Belle, passengers heard from Belle historian Kadie Engstrom, who served as their narrator for the cruise. “This is a special day,” Engstrom said. “She...
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' as host and musical guest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live is going to be getting some local Louisville flavor. Just after midnight on Sunday, the famous variety show announced via social media that Louisville rapper Jack Harlow will be on the show again, but this time, he's doing double duty.
Wave 3
Fashion show raises money for Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dillards After Dark Fashion Show took over Mall St. Matthews Sunday evening. According to event organizer, Fonz Brown, the event rolled out the red carpet for a good cause. The fashion highlighted people of all shapes and sizes, giving them all a chance to walk...
WLKY.com
'It's going to be special': State and local leaders celebrate official start of Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park is one step closer to bridging the gap between east and west Louisville. State and local leaders gathered at 12th and Rowan streets Tuesday afternoon for a ceremonial transfer of the land needed to start the Waterfront Park expansion. Now that MSD's underground Waterway...
'He's not mischievous': Ghost in haunted candy shop connects owner with town's past
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Southern Indiana business owner started working her dream job in 2020 when she opened a candy shop. She hired her daughter to help out around the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, but didn't realize a third set of helping hands came with the building. A...
Louisville Haunted Attractions
Things are getting scary! Louisville haunted attractions are all around and ready to make your spine shiver…..if that’s what you want. I know that so many people love scary and haunted events and so we provide you with a list of area attractions that are really to make you scream and jump.
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky
A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
WLKY.com
Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
wdrb.com
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
