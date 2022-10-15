Read full article on original website
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
WWE Could Have Huge Plans For Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has been part of WWE for well over 8 years now and has had several solid matches in that time period. His ability to master anything he is given has helped make him a very dependable star as well. The Bloodline has become the most dominant faction in...
Bayley Calls Out Kid For Heckling Her During WWE Live Event
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
Shane McMahon Once Threatened To Legitimately Kill Bruce Prichard
Shane McMahon has been a part of several WWE storylines over the last 25 years. This included his feud with his father Vince McMahon, DX, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and more. Shane became a fan favorite thanks to his cool demeanour and his willingness to put himself in harm’s way for the enjoyment of fans. This is especially true during his WrestleMania 32 match against The Undertaker.
Vince McMahon Heavily Resisted Rey Mysterio’s WWE Main Event Push
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has not returned to pro wrestling since his release and is unlikely to ever will. He is certainly one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. The Olympic Hero has competed against the best of the best that the...
WWE Warned Against Bringing Back Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Character
Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, regardless of him being in the company or not. However, he was never used properly at all. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
Belief That Bayley Is Being Dragged Down By Damage CTRL
Bayley was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. She finally returned during WWE SummerSlam, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They are known as Damage CTRL. Kai and Sky even won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, while...
Solo Sikoa Wants To Face Old Family Friend On WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa made a lot of noise after his WWE main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, and he’s just getting started. Now he gets to look at the roster and think about all the possibilities ahead of him. While speaking to Peter Rosenberg on “Cheap Heat,” Solo...
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
WWE Making Future Plans For JBL
John Bradshaw Layfield used to be a top heel during the Ruthless Aggression Era. JBL retired from in-ring competition to become a play-by-play commentator. He will apparently be returning to televised programming very soon. According to PW Insider, WWE has plans for the Hall of Famer to appear on future...
Chris Jericho Didn’t ‘Buy A Word’ Of Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Promo
Chris Jericho is a wrestling legend. Le Champion has been in the business for over 30 years and continues to do his work with ease and perfection. He had a take on the Bray Wyatt segment on SmackDown. The current ROH World Champion said that he thought it was fake,...
JBL Doubles Down On Calling Baron Corbin A ‘Modern-Day Wrestling God’ After WWE RAW
Baron Corbin suffered an existential crisis during a previous episode of SmackDown and was approached by JBL with an offer to ditch his old gimmick. JBL also had a ton of good things to say about Baron Corbin. The former Happy Corbin was traded to the red brand and made...
Tay Melo Thanks WWE & AEW With Emotional Post
Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the highlights of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost killed her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
AEW Fires Ace Steel Over All Out Brawl
Ace Steel was involved in the backstage brawl after the AEW media scrum. He was CM Punk’s trainer years ago, and he found himself fighting on Punk’s side against The Elite. Now, Steel is no longer with the company. It was thought that Steel was released from AEW....
Ex WWE Superstar Makes Bold Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Return
Cody Rhodes became one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He went on to have solid matches with Seth Rollins and elevated himself to the upper mid-card. Sadly, an injury put him out of action during that amazing return run. The American...
Karl Anderson Got In Trouble Over His Wife’s Tweets About WWE Superstars Being Held Hostage After Crown Jewel 2019
WWE is a complicated workplace, and many people can attest to that. The inherently political nature of the past year only made things worse. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows made their way to WWE in 2016, and they had a mixed run in the company. Gallows and Anderson had a...
Raquel Rodriquez Destroys Cora Jade With Foreign Object During NXT Return Match
Cora Jade had no idea what Roxanne Perez had in store for her when she asked Raquel Rodriquez to square off against her former best friend on NXT. Raquel Rodriquez retuned to the white and gold brand tonight and destroyed Cora Jade. Raquel Rodriquez took on Cora Jade during her...
Hangman Page Believed To Have Suffered Concussion During AEW Dynamite Main Event
AEW Dynamite’s main event this week did not end as anyone intended. Hangman Page took a punishing lariat from Jon Moxley, and he didn’t get up after that. Now, we have a bit of an update after the event. PW Insider noted a brief update regarding Hangman Page’s...
WWE Adds Tag Team Match To Already Loaded NXT Card
WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite used to battle on Wednesday nights, but this week they will go head-to-head on Tuesday. Obviously, both companies want to present the best cards possible. Tonight’s edition of NXT will feature Carmelo Hayes in action. According to a WWE announcement, the former North American Champion...
