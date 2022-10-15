ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Julian Edelman places wager on 'stone cold killer' Bailey Zappe and Patriots

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
Julian Edelman is at it again in the world of sports betting.

No, he isn’t dropping another $100,000 on a Super Bowl bet involving the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the retired receiver did reveal he placed a bet on the Patriots to upset the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday.

He also talked about rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who could potentially be making his second straight start under center.

Zappe helped the Patriots knock off the Detroit Lions in Week 5, and he nearly led them to a win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, as a replacement for injured backup Brian Hoyer.

“Everyone in New England is feeling that Zappeness,” said Edelman. “But who is Bailey Zappe, really? Take a look at those eyes—stone cold killer. Can’t bet against that guy. He also has a sensitive side, a real side. It’s one you can relate to. It’s Zappehour, Patriots money line in Cleveland. Let’s go.”

Zappehour might be out of time if Mac Jones gets back on the field for Sunday’s game. The Patriots starting quarterback went down with an ankle injury back in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, he was upgraded as questionable on the injury report and managed to make the trip with the team to Cleveland. The “Mac Attack” could be back on for New England.

