cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Market Maker Cumberland Explains Why Crypto Is ‘Far From’ Dead

On Tuesday (October 18), crypto trading firm Cumberland DRW LLC, which is a subsidiary of privately held trading firm DRAW Holdings, explained why — despite what some people may think — the crypto market is far from dead. Cumberland said:. “Much has been made of the recent muted...
cryptoglobe.com

$SOL: Crypto Analyst Says Solana Is Going to $200 Within Next Two Years

On October 15, a popular pseudonymous crypto analyst talked about his price prediction for $SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a decentralized computing platform that uses SOL to pay for transactions....
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increase officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
cryptoglobe.com

BNY Mellon CEO on Crypto: ‘Prepared’ To Support Client Needs ‘On This Important Journey’

On Monday (October 17), during the Q3 2022 earnings call, Robin Vince, the President and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) shared his thoughts on crypto. As you may already know, on October 11, BNY Mellon announced that its Digital Asset Custody platform had gone live in the U.S. with “select clients” now able to hold and transfer Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH).
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: A Closer Look at Cardano-Powered Decentralized Oracle ‘Charli3’

This article takes a look at Charli3 ($C3), which is “a decentralized Oracle designed from the ground up for the Cardano network” that went live on the Cardano mainnet on October 15. Oracles are “crucial components of a blockchain” since “they provide smart contracts” with “various real-world data...
cryptoglobe.com

Mastercard Partnering With Paxos to Make It Easier for Banks to Offer Crypto Trading

According to a report by CNBC, via a partnership with regulated blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos, Mastercard is “looking to bring crypto to the masses by making it easier for banks to get involved.”. Earlier today, CNBC’s Kate Rooney reported that Mastercard plans to act as a bridge between Paxos...
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Could See Its Price Crash if It Fails To Recover Key Levels, Analyst Warns

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has warned that the price o Cardano ($ADA) could soon crash if the smart contract platform doesn’t recover to previous levels in the near future, amid a wider bearish downturn that has affected the entire cryptocurrency market. According to analyst Jason Pizzino, the price of...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could ‘Easily’ 100x to $2 Million, Says Veteran Investor

Veteran investor Lawrence Lepard, the founder of investment management firm Equity Management Associates, has revealed he believes that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could “easily” 100x to $2 million within the next few years. During his appearance on the Quoth the Raven podcast, Lepard noted...
cryptoglobe.com

Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says He Owns Bitcoin

Last week, John Mack, who is the former CEO of financial services giant Morgan Stanley, shared his thoughts on crypto. His comments were made during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. Mack had this to say about crypto:. “Take crypto… For me,...
cryptoglobe.com

Several Bitcoin-Related Records Enter Reference Book ‘Guinness World Records 2023’

Multiple crypto-related records reportedly appear in the 2023 edition of the famous annual reference book Guinness World Records (which was “known from its inception in 1955 until 1999 as The Guinness Book of Records”). Here are a few of the new entries in Guinness World Records:. First commercial...
cryptoglobe.com

Ankr Becomes One of the First RPC Providers to the Aptos Blockchain

San Francisco, United States, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire. Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, today announces that it has become one of the first RPC (Remote Procedure Call) providers to Aptos, a safe and scalable Layer-1 blockchain. Developers can now access Aptos Testnet Community and Premium RPCs, make request calls, and receive information returns that mirror the results they would get by running an Aptos full node by themselves.

