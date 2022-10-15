Read full article on original website
Walmart CTO: ‘Crypto Will Become an Important Part of How Customers Transact’
On Monday (October 17), Suresh Kumar, the CTO of Walmart, which is the world’s largest retailer by revenue, shared his thoughts on crypto at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit. Kumar had this to say about the role of crypto in Walmart’s future:. “I think that there are...
Crypto Market Maker Cumberland Explains Why Crypto Is ‘Far From’ Dead
On Tuesday (October 18), crypto trading firm Cumberland DRW LLC, which is a subsidiary of privately held trading firm DRAW Holdings, explained why — despite what some people may think — the crypto market is far from dead. Cumberland said:. “Much has been made of the recent muted...
$SOL: Crypto Analyst Says Solana Is Going to $200 Within Next Two Years
On October 15, a popular pseudonymous crypto analyst talked about his price prediction for $SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a decentralized computing platform that uses SOL to pay for transactions....
$BTC: Events of Past Several Weeks Could Help ‘Bitcoin As Insurance’ Narrative, Says Fidelity Report
A recent report by Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of Fidelity Investments, provides “an overview of the structure of the existing global monetary system and perspective on how the past several weeks may have driven us closer to an era in which more people start to consider bitcoin as insurance, or a hedge, on the existing monetary system.”
$BTC: Only ‘Matter of Time’ Until Bitcoin Gets to the $100K Level, Says Bloomberg Strategist
Earlier this week, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his latest thoughts on Bitcoin. His comments were made during an interview with Daniela Cambone, Editor-at-Large and Anchor at Stansberry Research. According to a report by The Daily...
BNY Mellon CEO on Crypto: ‘Prepared’ To Support Client Needs ‘On This Important Journey’
On Monday (October 17), during the Q3 2022 earnings call, Robin Vince, the President and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) shared his thoughts on crypto. As you may already know, on October 11, BNY Mellon announced that its Digital Asset Custody platform had gone live in the U.S. with “select clients” now able to hold and transfer Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH).
Solana Co-Founder Throws Shade at Ethereum, Upsetting Polygon Co-Founder
Recently, Solana Labs Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko attacked Ethereum by saying that it is kind of like the city of San Francisco in that the more people that leave, the better it will be. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is...
$ADA: A Closer Look at Cardano-Powered Decentralized Oracle ‘Charli3’
This article takes a look at Charli3 ($C3), which is “a decentralized Oracle designed from the ground up for the Cardano network” that went live on the Cardano mainnet on October 15. Oracles are “crucial components of a blockchain” since “they provide smart contracts” with “various real-world data...
Mastercard Partnering With Paxos to Make It Easier for Banks to Offer Crypto Trading
According to a report by CNBC, via a partnership with regulated blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos, Mastercard is “looking to bring crypto to the masses by making it easier for banks to get involved.”. Earlier today, CNBC’s Kate Rooney reported that Mastercard plans to act as a bridge between Paxos...
Crypto Analyst: $QNT, $GMX, $LUNC, $MATIC, $CHZ Are ‘Proof’ You Can ‘Make Money in the Bear Market’
On Monday (October 17), Australian crypto investor and analyst Miles Deutscher, who joined “Crypto Banter” a few months ago to host a daily DeFi show, said that “you can still make money in the bear market.”. Earlier today, Deutscher told his over 180K Twitter followers that if...
Cardano ($ADA) Could See Its Price Crash if It Fails To Recover Key Levels, Analyst Warns
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has warned that the price o Cardano ($ADA) could soon crash if the smart contract platform doesn’t recover to previous levels in the near future, amid a wider bearish downturn that has affected the entire cryptocurrency market. According to analyst Jason Pizzino, the price of...
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could ‘Easily’ 100x to $2 Million, Says Veteran Investor
Veteran investor Lawrence Lepard, the founder of investment management firm Equity Management Associates, has revealed he believes that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could “easily” 100x to $2 million within the next few years. During his appearance on the Quoth the Raven podcast, Lepard noted...
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says He Owns Bitcoin
Last week, John Mack, who is the former CEO of financial services giant Morgan Stanley, shared his thoughts on crypto. His comments were made during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. Mack had this to say about crypto:. “Take crypto… For me,...
Several Bitcoin-Related Records Enter Reference Book ‘Guinness World Records 2023’
Multiple crypto-related records reportedly appear in the 2023 edition of the famous annual reference book Guinness World Records (which was “known from its inception in 1955 until 1999 as The Guinness Book of Records”). Here are a few of the new entries in Guinness World Records:. First commercial...
Ankr Becomes One of the First RPC Providers to the Aptos Blockchain
San Francisco, United States, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire. Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, today announces that it has become one of the first RPC (Remote Procedure Call) providers to Aptos, a safe and scalable Layer-1 blockchain. Developers can now access Aptos Testnet Community and Premium RPCs, make request calls, and receive information returns that mirror the results they would get by running an Aptos full node by themselves.
