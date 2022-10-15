Read full article on original website
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions at the debate in Lake Worth on topics including inflation, abortion, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. Florida has increasingly shifted rightward in recent election cycles, giving Rubio the advantage as Republicans now lead Democrats with voter registration in the state. But Demings clearly saw the debate as an opportunity to take Rubio on forcefully as she tries to become the state’s first Black senator. Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions and instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support.
Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
What Gavin Newsom ending California's COVID state of emergency really means
"It will probably have its most meaningful impact on the day-to-day lives of Californians at the county level."
Texas schools are sending out DNA kits, stark reminders of Uvalde shooting
Texas schools are encouraging parents to store their children's DNA and fingerprint records in case they need to provide them to law enforcement if kids go missing. For many, the rollout - less than six months after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Tex. - brought to mind a grisly problem: school shootings.
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at...
SEC East's surge threatens No. 1 Georgia's hopes to repeat
ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked defending national champion Georgia is far from assured of a return trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game. With the SEC East making its biggest AP Top 25 power play since Florida's Steve Spurrier and Tennessee's Phillip Fulmer ruled the division 25 years ago, Georgia is facing a grueling series of games in the second half of the season.
