San Antonio, TX

UTSA

UTSA completes Red & Blue Challenge

DALLAS – The UTSA women's tennis team completed its second tournament of the fall season at SMU's Red and Blue Challenge this weekend. In the red doubles bracket, Aleksandra Zlatarova and Magda Tuells fell to North Texas' Jasmine Adams and Olivia Malm by a score of 6-1. In the second round, the duo of Zlatarova and Tuells put together a 6-4 victory over UT-Arlington's Liz Chileno and Tara Gorinsek. In blue doubles, the pair of Lexie Weir and Adeliya Mukhutdinova defeated Butler's Natalie Boesing and Chase Metcalf by a score of 7-6 (6). In the next round, Weir and Mukhutdinova fell to SMU's Winslow Huth and Lana Marvor, 6-1.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA falls to North Texas in final road match

DENTON, Texas – The UTSA soccer team concluded its final road match of the regular season as the Roadrunners fell, 3-1, to North Texas on Sunday afternoon at UNT's Soccer and Track & Field Stadium. "I'm really proud of our team today," head coach Derek Pittman said. "We competed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA falls to North Texas in second straight five-set match

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA fell to North Texas in five sets Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center (25-23, 17-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-17). UTSA (7-12, 2-5) dropped its third straight Conference USA match as North Texas (10-12, 4-3), led by Aryn Johnson, won the match. Johnson tallied 25 kills to lead all players.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

Roadrunners ready for Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA women's golf team will travel to Kansas for the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational, which will be held on Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 17-18, at Lawrence Country Club (par 72/6,125 yards). Making their inaugural appearance in this tournament, the Roadrunners will compete against Arizona, Boston College, BYU, Iowa,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

