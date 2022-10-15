DALLAS – The UTSA women's tennis team completed its second tournament of the fall season at SMU's Red and Blue Challenge this weekend. In the red doubles bracket, Aleksandra Zlatarova and Magda Tuells fell to North Texas' Jasmine Adams and Olivia Malm by a score of 6-1. In the second round, the duo of Zlatarova and Tuells put together a 6-4 victory over UT-Arlington's Liz Chileno and Tara Gorinsek. In blue doubles, the pair of Lexie Weir and Adeliya Mukhutdinova defeated Butler's Natalie Boesing and Chase Metcalf by a score of 7-6 (6). In the next round, Weir and Mukhutdinova fell to SMU's Winslow Huth and Lana Marvor, 6-1.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO