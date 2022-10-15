Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
Porterville Recorder
Allen leads late go-ahead drive, Bills finally win at KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Porterville Recorder
Lakers host the Clippers to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia plays conference rival Milwaukee
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.
Porterville Recorder
Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Panthers
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -308, Flyers +247; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida had a...
Porterville Recorder
NBA Conference Glance
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 126, Philadelphia 117
PHILADELPHIA (117) Harris 7-14 1-2 18, Tucker 3-5 0-0 6, Embiid 9-18 7-9 26, Harden 9-14 12-12 35, Maxey 8-16 3-3 21, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-2 1-2 1, Melton 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-80 24-28 117. BOSTON (126) Brown...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109
Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Nunn 3-6, James 3-10, Christie 1-1, Ryan 1-3, Westbrook 1-3, Beverley 1-5, Swider 0-1, Reaves 0-2, Davis 0-3, Toscano-Anderson 0-3, Walker IV 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beverley 2, Davis, Walker IV). Turnovers: 21 (James 5,...
Porterville Recorder
Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win
Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record...
Porterville Recorder
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
Porterville Recorder
Zibanejad, Panarin lead Rangers to 6-4 win over Ducks
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 Monday night. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière also scored, and Adam Fox had three assists to help the Rangers win for the third time in four games this season. Igor Shesterkin had 18 saves to improve to 3-0-0.
Porterville Recorder
Predators bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets
Nashville Predators (2-2-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators aim to stop a three-game slide with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue...
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder
Gazdag and the Philadelphia Union host Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -154, FC Cincinnati +384; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Cincinnati following...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1
Dallas121—4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3 (Connor, Ehlers), 3:28. 2, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Dellandrea, Marchment), 10:20. Second Period_3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 1 (Marchment, Suter), 15:38. 4, Dallas, Kiviranta 1 (Lindell), 17:28. Third Period_5, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Hintz, Robertson), 8:12 (pp). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-6-10_24. Dallas 9-11-9_29. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of...
Porterville Recorder
Stars bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs
Dallas Stars (3-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 1
LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 8. HR_Stanton (2), Judge (2). SB_Torres (2). SF_Ramírez (1). HBP_Civale (Rizzo), Karinchak (Bader), Clase (Kiner-Falefa). Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak; Right, Will Little; Left, Dan Iassogna. T_3:11. A_48,178 (47,309).
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 4, Edmonton 2
Edmonton101—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 3 (Mittelstadt), 4:00 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Nurse 2 (Draisaitl, Ceci), 4:23. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:38; Skinner, BUF (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:38; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Slashing), 3:55; Krebs, BUF (Roughing), 5:40; Thompson, BUF (Tripping), 16:28. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Thompson 1 (Skinner), 0:44. 4, Buffalo, Peterka 2...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Toronto002—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Cross Checking), 0:34; Aube-Kubel, TOR (Kneeing), 2:55; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:13; Brodie, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 10:13; Ritchie, ARI (Boarding), 16:34; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 18:43. Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 9:01;...
Harrison Bader's hometown is cheering his playoff success with New York Yankees
The first home run Harrison Bader hit during the American League Division Series, Mike Vecchione and his children went wild in their living room. The second one, Vecchione had ducked upstairs for a moment went his daughter, Emma, came sprinting to tell him. They may pull for the New York Yankees, but it's Bader who really has them screaming these days. ...
