Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Discusses Tengwall, Freshmen RBs, More in Weekly PC
No. 16 Penn State is 5-1 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. Franklin’s team failed to do that for the first time in the 2022 season this past Saturday, when Michigan tamed the Nittany Lions, 41-17.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
nittanysportsnow.com
After Unexpected Start, OG Hunter Nourzad Looking to Build From Michigan Experience
Penn State fans didn’t expect Hunter Nourzad to start at left guard Saturday at Michigan. Neither did Penn State’s coaching staff. Or the man himself, for that matter. But regular starter Landon Tengwall hurt himself during warmups and the fifth-year who transferred from Cornell before the season started in the Big House.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
nittanysportsnow.com
Aliquippa 2024 4-Star Linebacker Cam Lindsey to Make Another Penn State Visit this Weekend
The visitors list for Penn State’s Whiteout Game this Saturday against Minnesota continues to grow. Nittany Sports Now has learned that Aliquippa 2024 4-star linebacker Cameron Lindsey and his teammate 2025 4-star running back Tiqwai Hayes will both be at Beaver Stadium for an unofficial visit. Both of these...
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere
The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s a Problem’: Franklin Addresses PSU-Michigan Halftime Skirmish, Calls for Policy Change
At his weekly press conference Tuesday in Beaver Stadium’s media room, James Franklin didn’t get too specific about the skirmish that took place between Penn State and Michigan in the tunnel at halftime of Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium. A day after a video surfaced of a...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: October 18
Update (8:31 a.m.)- **Makai Byerson (2024) will be at Saturday’s White Out. Byerson (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) is a four-star Edge from Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. He has offers from Duke, East Carolina, Marshall, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Update (8:19 a.m.)- **Jaxon Smolik will be...
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Learn From History, Don’t Play Clifford if he’s Hurt
My view of Sean Clifford as a quarterback didn’t change after Penn State’s embarrassing loss at Michigan this past Saturday. He didn’t play well, going 7-19 for 120 yards and no touchdowns. But he wasn’t the main reason Penn State lost 41-17, and hopefully anybody who watched the game can attest to that.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State to Get Visit from 2024 4-Star DE Jaylen Harvey this Weekend
Penn State will be looking to rebound from what happened at Michigan and will have that opportunity this Saturday as they host Minnesota for their annual Whiteout Game. Home games for Penn State at Beaver Stadium always draws recruits but the Whiteout Game takes that to another level as the sidelines will be filled with top recruits from across the country.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
30 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium in Wolverines’ win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Fans set a new high mark for ejections from Michigan Stadium this season during Saturday’s win over visiting Penn State. There were 30 ejections during the 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, according to statistics provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Point Guard Makenna Marisa Named to Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List
On Monday, Penn State point guard Makenna Marisa was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List, an annual award given to the best point guard in Division I women’s college basketball. She is one of only 20 players named to the list and the only player in the Big Ten conference.
State College students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
State High graduates will have guaranteed admission to the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven or Mansfield campuses.
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood-Antis converts practice field into airport
The biggest problem facing the Bellwood-Antis Highschool has been its the transportation infrastructure. This problem has been prevalent ever since the implementation of a one way entrance into the school. To help with the transportation problem, Bellwood is implementing a landing zone for airplanes and helicopters. This landing zone will...
Chick-fil-A at Happy Valley has wrapped up renovations and is ready to reopen
The Patton Township restaurant has been closed since June.
‘A waiting game.’ Harris Township pushes back against State College connector project
Two public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
