ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
nittanysportsnow.com

4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere

The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook: October 18

Update (8:31 a.m.)- **Makai Byerson (2024) will be at Saturday’s White Out. Byerson (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) is a four-star Edge from Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. He has offers from Duke, East Carolina, Marshall, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Update (8:19 a.m.)- **Jaxon Smolik will be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
buckeyesports.com

My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games

Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: Learn From History, Don’t Play Clifford if he’s Hurt

My view of Sean Clifford as a quarterback didn’t change after Penn State’s embarrassing loss at Michigan this past Saturday. He didn’t play well, going 7-19 for 120 yards and no touchdowns. But he wasn’t the main reason Penn State lost 41-17, and hopefully anybody who watched the game can attest to that.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State to Get Visit from 2024 4-Star DE Jaylen Harvey this Weekend

Penn State will be looking to rebound from what happened at Michigan and will have that opportunity this Saturday as they host Minnesota for their annual Whiteout Game. Home games for Penn State at Beaver Stadium always draws recruits but the Whiteout Game takes that to another level as the sidelines will be filled with top recruits from across the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood-Antis converts practice field into airport

The biggest problem facing the Bellwood-Antis Highschool has been its the transportation infrastructure. This problem has been prevalent ever since the implementation of a one way entrance into the school. To help with the transportation problem, Bellwood is implementing a landing zone for airplanes and helicopters. This landing zone will...
BELLWOOD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy