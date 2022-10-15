Read full article on original website
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent In Just 16 Seconds
MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev flatlined Yuri Kiselov in no time at AMC Fight Night 115. Heavyweights Gazaev and Kiselov met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sochi, Russia. Gazaev was making his return to the cage after six years on the sidelines, in what was just his fourth professional fight.
Khabib Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A “Coach”
The Khabib Nurmagomedov era has come to a close, and it seems that there is no possibility of a return. The former UFC lightweight champion made his last walk to the Octagon back in October of 2020 and has not looked back. Although his fighting days are over, he has...
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Nuts With Barrage Of Illegal Knees
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov threw a series of illegal knees against Troy Gibson and nearly got away with it. Kolesnikov and Gibson battled at Cage Conflict 8 on Saturday in a welterweight main card bout. Gibson was making his professional MMA debut. In the first round, Gibson gained side control...
Khabib Names Only Two LWs Next In Line For A Title Shot
Despite UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski appearing to be in pole position, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there are two lightweight contenders worthy of the next shot at gold in the division. This weekend at UFC 280, Khabib will be present in the corner of his man Islam Makhachev, as the Russian...
Watch: Top UFC Moments From Sean O’Malley In The Octagon
UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has taken the ‘Suga Show’ to new levels during his time competing in the Octagon. O’Malley will face the toughest test of his young UFC career when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The fight will be a three-round bout and could potentially earn him the next title shot with a victory.
Bisping: Oliveira Is One Win From Passing Khabib As LW GOAT
Michael Bisping feels like a win for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev would propel his legacy to the next level. Bisping has done his best to support Oliveira in his time since capturing the UFC lightweight title, even going as far as to defend the Brazilian when Makhachev suggested Charles Oliveira was a coward.
Procházka Explains Why He Rejected Title Defense In Brazil
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka has explained why he rejected an offer to defend his title against Glover Teixeira in Brazil. Closing out 2022 at the promotion’s final pay-per-view, Procházka will put his 205-pound gold on the line against the very same man whom he took it from at UFC 275 this past June.
Dariush Reacts To Volkanovski UFC 280 Backup Selection
UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush was frustrated when he heard Alexander Volkanovski got the UFC 280 backup role over him. Dariush will face Mateusz Gamrot on the UFC 280 main card this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He returns following a significant injury that forced him to withdraw from a fight against Islam Makhachev earlier this year.
Coker Explains Why Bellator Allows Fight Gear Sponsors
Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has detailed why his promotion allows fighters to self-source sponsors for their fight shorts. While the much-debated fighter pay discussion continues to exist at the top of the mixed martial arts surface, talk about the allowance of fight gear sponsors has remained one that’s split opinion.
Ige vs. Topuria Targeted For Dec. 17 UFC Card, Twitter Reacts
The UFC‘s final card of 2022 looks set to get stronger with the likely addition of a featherweight banger between Dan Ige and Ilia Topuria. Despite talk over a possible short-notice bout with Bryce Mitchell early next month appearing to fall through, it still appears that Topuria will fit another fight into this calendar year.
Slap Fighting Granted NSAC Approval Thanks To Dana White
Dana White is now in the slap-fighting business with Power Slap League. UFC President Dana White has decades of experience in fight promotion. He has been at the head of the UFC since the early 2000s and is responsible for making the promotion what it is today. Since the inception...
Is VR The Right Step Forward For The UFC?
The UFC will be beginning a new journey into virtual reality (VR). The UFC has announced some big news in the world of watching and streaming events. They have partnered up with Meta’s Horizon Worlds to offer live virtual reality streaming and live-action events. Fans around the world will be able to feel like they are right there at the events using a Meta Quest 2 headset.
Jéssica Andrade’s UFC Return Date, Opponent Revealed
Former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade is continuing her pursuit of another UFC belt at flyweight for her Octagon return. Andrade will fight on the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view card taking place in Rio de Janeiro, BR on January 21st. She’ll face former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy in a three-round contest.
TJ Dillashaw Explains Why Sterling Is A “Boring Champion”
It’s safe to say that former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw isn’t a fan of Aljamain Sterling‘s style entering their UFC 280 grudge match. Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw will compete in his first title fight since vacating the bantamweight title due to a two-year USADA suspension.
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/9-10/14/22)
This is a weekly interview round-up that is not to be missed! This week, the crew sits down with UFC lightweight contender, Mateusz Gamrot, and two of the PFL‘s biggest recent signings Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos!. Mateusz Gamrot Talks Camp At ATT, Volkanovski Skipping The Line, And UFC...
Martinez Feared ‘Boxing Judge’ Would Rob Him At UFC Vegas 62
Mana Martinez admitted his performance at UFC Vegas 62 was less than satisfactory but still hoped judge Tony Weeks would rule in his favor. Martinez faced Brandon Davis in the featured preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth battle over three rounds before Martinez earned the split decision win on the judges’ scorecards.
Volkanovski Names Bigger Training Focus Out Of Oliveira/Islam
UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has named which of this weekend’s headliners he’s put more focus on in training. While Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira have arrived in Abu Dhabi with a championship clash set for Saturday’s UFC 280 main event, Volkanovski is in the UAE with a slim chance of competing come fight night.
Martinez: “Disrespectful” Swanson Interview Fueled Desire To Win
Jonathan Martinez had a point to prove when he met Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 62 last night. Martinez earned a statement win against the UFC legend in their co-main event bout. And he almost got it done in the first round after landing a huge knee that sent Swanson to the canvas.
