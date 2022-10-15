ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Tennis Travels to Tallahassee for ITA Southeast Regionals

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team returns to the courts this week for the ITA Southeast Regionals in Tallahassee. The event kicks of on Thursday with two rounds of qualifying singles and a round of secondary singles and main draw doubles. The championship matches for singles and doubles will take place on Monday.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer to Kick Off Final Week of Regular Season at Stetson

Match 15 FGCU (8-5-1, 6-1-1 ASUN) @ Stetson (6-9-1, 3-4-1 ASUN) Date // Time Wednesday, October 19 // 7 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team heads to Stetson to open the final week of the regular season on Wednesday. This is a rescheduled game from Oct. 1 due to the effects of Hurricane Ian and is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Preps For Midweek Showdown At Stetson

Match 20 FGCU (14-5, 4-2 ASUN) @ Stetson (12-6, 3-3 ASUN) Date // Time Wenesday, Oct. 19 // 6 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball prepares for a midweek conference showdown at Stetson on Wednesday. Wednesday's contest is one of two rescheduled matches with Stetson that were postponed the...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Soccer Set to Host Florida Atlantic

Match 11 FAU (3-6-3, 2-2-2 AAC) at FGCU (4-2-4, 1-1-3 ASUN) Date // Time Tuesday, Oct. 17 // 7:00 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex. Promotions Pink Out // American Cancer Society Night. Live Statistics StatBroadcast. Watch Facebook Live. Tickets Tickets. Twitter @FGCU_MSoccer.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Labbe, Johnson Named Suncoast Credit Union Scholar-Athletes of the Month

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Suncoast Credit Union FGCU Athletics Scholar-Athletes of the Month for September have been announced with sophomore Ashley Labbe (Lake Worth, Fla./Suncoast HS) of women's soccer and redshirt-junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) of men's tennis earning the honor. A female and male Eagle are chosen as...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw with Austin Peay

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team battled with Austin Peay for 90 minutes, Sunday, playing to a scoreless draw. The Eagles pick up a point in the ASUN standings and go to 6-1-1 and 8-5-1 overall while Austin Peay is now 1-5-3 in league play and 3-8-6 overall.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Earn 2-2 Draw at Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. – FGCU men's soccer (4-2-4, 1-1-3 ASUN) earned a 2-2 draw against 2021 ASUN Tournament finalist and 23rd RPI ranked Central Arkansas (5-4-3, 4-1-1 ASUN) on Sunday evening at the Bill Stephens Soccer Stadium. The match was originally scheduled for yesterday but was postponed due to inclement...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy