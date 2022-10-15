Read full article on original website
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Red Owl Tavern in Old City Introduces New Executive Chef Charles VogtMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Downingtown West/STEM Academy (PA) 2024 FO/MF Merrick commits to Washington College
Downingtown West/STEM Academy (PA) 2024 faceoff/midfielder Ryan Merrick of Freedom Lacrosse has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Washington College. High school: STEM Academy/Downingtown West Lacrosse (Downingtown, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Washington College. Club teams: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Diamond National Team.
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: La Salle (PA) 2024 MF Koch commits to Villanova
La Salle (PA) 2024 midfielder Jack Koch of Duke’s Elite has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Villanova University. High school: La Salle College High School (Fort Washington, PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Villanova University. Club team: Dukes Elite. Lacrosse honors:...
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Haverford School (PA) 2024 FO/MF McCarthy commits to Duke
The Haverford School (PA) 2024 faceoff/midfielder Ben McCarthy of Freedom has made a verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Duke University. High school: The Haverford School (Springfield, PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Faceoff. College committed to: Duke University. Club teams: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Ascension. Lacrosse honors: All Inter-Ac, Under Armour...
West Chester, October 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in West Chester. The Coatesville Area High School volleyball team will have a game with West Chester East High School on October 18, 2022, 14:00:00.
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Taking stock of the playoff picture
With two weeks to go before the start of district playoffs, we take stock of where each team in the Mercury area stands in the race for the District 1 Class 4A, 5A, and 6A playoffs. The favorites largely held serve in this weekend’s matchups, so we start with a...
WDEL 1150AM
Longtime DSU, UD football assistant Bossard dies
Bryan Bossard, who served as an assistant at both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University has died. The Dover High School alum was an all-conference defensive back for the University of Delaware in the late 80s before embarking on a lengthy career as an assistant coach at both levels of Division I.
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: ASD Superintendent John Stanford could be leaving job
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's superintendent may be leaving after less than a year on the job. LehighValleyNews.com is reporting that the school board is negotiating a separation package for John Stanford. Details of that package were not disclosed. Stanford took on the job last November after Thomas...
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, the owner of Costello Asset Management, a close observer of local retail, said Wawa evokes personal feelings locally because it started here. “But Wawa is now...
A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA
We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
theconradhowler.org
Football Scandal at DMA
On September 2nd, Delaware Military Academy violated DIAA rules by playing an ineligible athlete and putting the player in a different jersey in their season opener against Howard, a journalist from Delaware News Journal revealed. The player had gotten ejected from a preseason scrimmage for punching an opposing athlete. Per the rules of the DIAA, was obligated to sit out the next game. This led many to believe that DMA was attempting to deceive the DIAA by changing his number, an action spectators and players alike perceive as unethical and dishonorable.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders. The Moser Farm occupies nearly 80...
17-year-old student charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville school
A 17-year-old student has been charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville Area Senior High School after the school and others in the district were locked down or evacuated multiple times this month.
This New Hope Home, Connected to Nationally-Recognized Crime, Has Hit the Market
The house was own by someone attached to one of Bucks County's worst crimes in decades. A Bucks County home, with a connection to one of the area’s worst crimes in decades, has recently gone up for sale. Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea wrote about the famous home for Axios Philadelphia.
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
Another threat made to Coatesville Area Senior High School; students evacuated
Coatesville Area Senior High School is once again being evacuated because of a threat. The district said Monday an anonymous tip reported an accelerant somewhere in the school.
After string of unfounded tips, Chester County DA emphasizes false reports are a crime
Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan says every report is taken seriously and fully investigated, and they want people to speak up if they see something or are concerned. But she gave a warning about fake reports.
Brandywine says yes to Wilmington Learning Collab
The Brandywine School District followed the leader and voted unanimously Monday night to join the Wilmington Learning Collaborative. The vote follows the Christina School District’s unanimous vote last week. Next up, and last to vote, will be the Red Clay Consolidated School District when it meets Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. That meeting can be livestreamed here. The Brandywine ... Read More
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
