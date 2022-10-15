ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

toplaxrecruits.com

.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Downingtown West/STEM Academy (PA) 2024 FO/MF Merrick commits to Washington College

Downingtown West/STEM Academy (PA) 2024 faceoff/midfielder Ryan Merrick of Freedom Lacrosse has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Washington College. High school: STEM Academy/Downingtown West Lacrosse (Downingtown, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Washington College. Club teams: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Diamond National Team.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
toplaxrecruits.com

.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Haverford School (PA) 2024 FO/MF McCarthy commits to Duke

The Haverford School (PA) 2024 faceoff/midfielder Ben McCarthy of Freedom has made a verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Duke University. High school: The Haverford School (Springfield, PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Faceoff. College committed to: Duke University. Club teams: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Ascension. Lacrosse honors: All Inter-Ac, Under Armour...
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Football Review: Taking stock of the playoff picture

With two weeks to go before the start of district playoffs, we take stock of where each team in the Mercury area stands in the race for the District 1 Class 4A, 5A, and 6A playoffs. The favorites largely held serve in this weekend’s matchups, so we start with a...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Longtime DSU, UD football assistant Bossard dies

Bryan Bossard, who served as an assistant at both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University has died. The Dover High School alum was an all-conference defensive back for the University of Delaware in the late 80s before embarking on a lengthy career as an assistant coach at both levels of Division I.
DOVER, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Report: ASD Superintendent John Stanford could be leaving job

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's superintendent may be leaving after less than a year on the job. LehighValleyNews.com is reporting that the school board is negotiating a separation package for John Stanford. Details of that package were not disclosed. Stanford took on the job last November after Thomas...
ALLENTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, the owner of Costello Asset Management, a close observer of local retail, said Wawa evokes personal feelings locally because it started here. “But Wawa is now...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Marilyn Johnson

A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA

We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
LITITZ, PA
theconradhowler.org

Football Scandal at DMA

On September 2nd, Delaware Military Academy violated DIAA rules by playing an ineligible athlete and putting the player in a different jersey in their season opener against Howard, a journalist from Delaware News Journal revealed. The player had gotten ejected from a preseason scrimmage for punching an opposing athlete. Per the rules of the DIAA, was obligated to sit out the next game. This led many to believe that DMA was attempting to deceive the DIAA by changing his number, an action spectators and players alike perceive as unethical and dishonorable.
WILMINGTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Brandywine says yes to Wilmington Learning Collab

The Brandywine School District followed the leader and voted unanimously Monday night to join the Wilmington Learning Collaborative. The vote follows the Christina School District’s unanimous vote last week.  Next up, and last to vote, will be the Red Clay Consolidated School District when it meets Wednesday, Oct. 9,  at 7 p.m. That meeting can be livestreamed here. The Brandywine ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
POTTSTOWN, PA

