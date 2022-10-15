The Cleveland Browns need to turn around their season and cashing in on a Carolina Panthers fire sale may do just that. The Carolina Panthers are in a state of flux. They just fired Matt Rhule and have given the keys over to Steve Wilks. The team may be thinking of a long-term teardown and rebuild, so they are taking calls on running back Christian McCaffery. If the team trades McCaffery, they may be willing to trade others as well.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO