Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew

America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
thesource.com

Bronny James Inks Deal with Beats by Dre 14 Years After LeBron’s First Deal

Bronny James is now an official Beats by Dre ambassador. The deal comes 14 years after his father, LeBron James, became the brand’s first athlete ambassador. Bronny now becomes the first high school athlete to align with the brand. The announcement came with a new spot, highlighting LeBron and Bronny playing against each other with Beats placed in their ear.
Akron Beacon Journal

Erasing a 'bad taste': Five Cleveland Cavaliers who will most impact the 2022-23 season

Despite a 44-38 record and a 22-win improvement that was the second best in franchise history, the Cavaliers were Sour Patch Kids when they left Cleveland. They were on track for a top six seed in the Eastern Conference until All-Star center Jarrett Allen fractured his left middle finger on March 6 and missed 19 games and rookie center/forward Evan Mobley sat out five games down the stretch with a sprained left ankle.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns need a Hail Mary trade for these Carolina Panthers players

The Cleveland Browns need to turn around their season and cashing in on a Carolina Panthers fire sale may do just that. The Carolina Panthers are in a state of flux. They just fired Matt Rhule and have given the keys over to Steve Wilks. The team may be thinking of a long-term teardown and rebuild, so they are taking calls on running back Christian McCaffery. If the team trades McCaffery, they may be willing to trade others as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

2024 four-star point guard Juni Mobley commits to Ohio State

Juni Mobley, the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, he tells 247Sports. The six-foot point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman chose the Buckeyes over his other finalists including Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, USC and Xavier. "I felt like...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season is here, which means another round of DraftKings lineups. This week’s recommended lineup is full of upside and firepower. Week 6 was a strange week in the NFL full of upsets, fantasy football studs and duds, and hundreds of thousands of dollars won on DraftKings. This week, there are several good matchups to look for, and certain players have just the right price tag that allows us to build a solid lineup full of upside and high-floor guys. Let’s get into it.
