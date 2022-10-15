Last year was Brentford’s first ever season in the Premier League, and they marked it with a stellar 13th place finish and two dramatic matches against Chelsea, plus a third in the League Cup for good measure. We won two of those, one by skin of our collective teeth (and Édouard Mendy’s magic gloves) and the other by Academy youngsters stepping up to great effect in the Cup, and then we lost the third in rather humiliating fashion, 4-1, at Stamford Bridge — a game that we had hoped to remember for Antonio Rüdiger’s howitzer but instead had to quickly forget amid all the other off-pitch drama happening.

