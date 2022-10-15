Read full article on original website
Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...
Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea - Disappointed, but not surprised!
Another frustrating performance to say the least! How are the lads feeling about the loss?. More importantly, how did Aston Villa fail to score on Sunday?!. Are we ever going to gain any sort of consistency with the current manner of how Steven Gerrard sets his teams up?. What did...
Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or
Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
Everton at Newcastle: Predicted Line-Up | Davies and Garner to Start?
It’s been a tough few weeks for Everton and another tricky task awaits as the Blues head up to Newcastle. There are just five league games before the World Cup interlude, so it’s becoming increasingly important for the Blues to get some points under our belts so we’re not left contemplating another relegation battle during the extended break.
Sam Kerr finishes just third, again, in Ballon d’or Féminin voting
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr may have scored 20 goals in 20 WSL games last season, adding 9 more in 11 games in all other competitions, and winning just about every individual award available to her domestically while leading the Blues to a third consecutive league title and second consecutive domestic Double ... but in the eyes of the voters for the Ballon d’Or, she was still only good for third place, same as last year.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Frustrating entitled Reds
Manchester United at Old Trafford, usually a frightening place to visit for Newcastle. This time though, it felt different. Eddie Howe’s side were brimming with confidence following back-to-back convincing wins. There was nothing to fear, such is the mentality shift in this Newcastle side since Howe’s arrival. “Intensity is our identity” a phrase Howe likes to drill into his players.
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: No reprieve in the schedule this fall
As most are aware, this is the best start to a season for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League era with a 7-2-1 record through 10 matches. Arsenal sits atop the table, but four points is a negligible gap with so much of the season remaining. From a purely results standpoint, things are going well in North London.
Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks
The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.
Joe Gomez Reflects on Liverpool’s “Great Afternoon” Against Man City
The first two months of the 2022-23 season hasn’t gone as Liverpool would have expected, but following up their mid-week demolition of Rangers in the Champions League with their best performance of the season and a 1-0 victory over Manchester City is more than a step in the right direction.
Henderson Calls for “More of the Same” as Liverpool Look To Build Momentum
Last week, when Liverpool dispatched Rangers 7-1 in Champions League action, few Liverpool fans took a great deal of positivity from it. Not with the Reds’ stumbling start to the season and title favourites Manchester City to come on the weekend. That game against City, though, saw Jürgen Klopp’s...
Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut
Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
Olympique Lyon vs Arsenal Women: Champions League preview
Arsenal kick off the group stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Champions League with a huge test, away at defending champions and 8-time winners Olympique Lyon. Lyon returned to European glory last season, beating heavily favoured Barcelona 3-1 in the final after goals from Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg, and Catarina Macario.
Diogo Jota to Miss World Cup Due to Serious Calf Injury
A serious calf injury suffered against Manchester City will sideline Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota through at least the World Cup in a blow both to Liverpool’s short-term hopes and his nation’s dreams of football glory. It’s a significant blow for the player, and it follows the...
Everton at Newcastle: Match Preview | Another tough test on the road for Toffees
Everton face another tough test on the road as they take on high-flying Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening. The Toffees head north looking to avoid a third successive defeat after Saturday’s 2-0 reverse at Tottenham. The game went pretty much as I expected it too. Everton were never going to be too expansive but needed to take their chances if they were to get anything.
Reading Women 0-1 Arsenal Women: Match Report
When you haven’t won your first four matches, three in the Women’s Super League (WSL), you don’t really want your next WSL match to be against a team that haven’t lost, haven’t conceded a goal and have the chance to go top of the league – especially if they score a few goals. The arrival of Arsenal was therefore not ideal… and Reading fans may have feared the worst.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Wild Win Over Manchester City
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?!?!? That was by far Liverpool’s best team performance of the season. A midfield and defensive unit that has regularly been shredded looked shockingly competent against the highest scoring attack in the lead. Much maligned players played nearly perfect matches. An attack that has looked disjointed and struggled to convert in key moments roared to life, and Mohamed Salah got the deserved goal when it was most needed.
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Last year was Brentford’s first ever season in the Premier League, and they marked it with a stellar 13th place finish and two dramatic matches against Chelsea, plus a third in the League Cup for good measure. We won two of those, one by skin of our collective teeth (and Édouard Mendy’s magic gloves) and the other by Academy youngsters stepping up to great effect in the Cup, and then we lost the third in rather humiliating fashion, 4-1, at Stamford Bridge — a game that we had hoped to remember for Antonio Rüdiger’s howitzer but instead had to quickly forget amid all the other off-pitch drama happening.
Onana admits he “must do better” but looks at the positives despite Spurs defeat
Amadou Onana gave an honest appraisal of his missed chance at Tottenham on Saturday, admitting that he has “to do a lot better”, but is determined to look at the positives. Onana blazed over the bar when well placed inside the area after a rapid Everton counter-attack during...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard previews Newcastle, big win for Under-21s
Match preview and predicted lineup ahead of today’s match against Newcastle. Frank Lampard reveals squad fitness news, as Anthony Gordon and Mason Holgate look to make their return. [EFC]. “We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t...
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: New stadium milestone, Mina and Kean updates, Gana influence on Garner
Check out the Three Takeaways from the loss to Tottenham. [RBM]. “Everton went too long, too early on Saturday. Pickford was the worst offender, launching it deep on 24 occasions, with a paltry 29.2% success rate. The Blues won only seven of 27 aerial duels during the match, three of those by Coleman operating in defence. All too often, the team just gifted the ball straight back to Tottenham. Even Calvert-Lewin only won one of four aerial challenges.”
