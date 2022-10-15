ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Cauley-Stein waived by Houston

 3 days ago
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry, team announced. Both signed this week for G League rights.

Source: Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry, team announced. Both signed this week for G League rights. – 2:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

TyTy Washington and Bruno Fernando check in with Rockets lead down to 14. Will be interesting to see them run pick-and-roll, as Washington and Willie Cauley-Stein likely will be for RGV. – 8:41 PM

Alykhan Bijani: The Houston #Rockets announced they have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein. -via Twitter @Rockets_Insider / October 9, 2022

There was no sign of Willie Cauley-Stein at media day or camp, but my hunch is he will be officially signed sometime this week and is put on some sort of G League plan with the Rio Grande Vipers to get him up to speed, similar to what the Rockets did with Mathews last season. -via The Athletic / September 28, 2022

David Hardisty: Rockets announce their training camp roster. Willie Cauley-Stein is not on it (yet)… Rockets still have to trim the roster by one to get him in. pic.twitter.com/jUcvaRXyAU -via Twitter @clutchfans / September 23, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

