Willie Cauley-Stein waived by Houston

Boston Celtics veteran point guard Marcus Smart was interviewed by the press following the Celtics’ 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night at TD Garden. On the way the Celtics came out and played in their opener, Smart said “I’m proud of it. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of things we can fix, but … to be able to come out and respond the way we did, I’m proud of this team.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO