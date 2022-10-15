ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Borrowers can apply for student loan forgiveness through Biden administration’s beta application

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCsdd_0iaWFPQP00

( The Hill ) – The Biden administration launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application on Friday that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness.

“We’re accepting applications to help us refine our processes ahead of the official form launch. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit,” the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office said on the website .

The beta version looks the same as the teaser of the application shown by the White House earlier this week, with borrowers only needing to give the department their name, social security number, phone number, date of birth and email.

Student loan forgiveness: Here’s what will be on the application

After borrowers fill out the application, the government provides “next steps” for them. The government says the application will be processed and borrowers will be contacted if additional information is needed. The department will contact borrowers when they have been approved.

The government can ask for additional information such as documents to prove their income or status when they were students.

After a borrower is successfully approved, their loan service provider will let them know the relief is applied.

A spokesperson for the department said there is no advantage for borrowers who fill out the application during the beta testing stage versus after the official launch.

“This testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch,” the spokesperson said.

The beta application will be paused at various points for assessments by the department, it said. Individuals who are unable to access the application are encouraged to check back to see if it is back online at a later point or once the application is officially launched.

Graduates from these colleges, universities have the most debt: report

The administration still has not given a date for the official launch of the applications that borrowers have been anxiously awaiting since President Biden announced the program over the summer.

Individuals who make less than $125,000 annually and couples who make less than $250,000 annually and have federal student loans not held by a private entity qualify to fill out the application.

Borrowers also have to “certify under penalty of perjury” that the information they input is correct, with potential legal repercussions if information is falsified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi parents on student loan debt applications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened. In August, President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. According to a Department of Education analysis, a typical undergraduate student with loans now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt.  Many Mississippians are wondering how this student debt […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Brandon man accused of raping 15-year-old girl

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man was arrested after being accused of rape. Rankin County deputies arrested 48-year-old Gino Giammarco on the charges of statutory rape and sexual battery on Thursday, October 13. According to investigators, Giammarco has been accused of giving a 15-year-old girl illegal drugs and alcohol before performing sexual acts […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Visitation announced for late Greenville police officer

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Visitation and funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart, a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty, have been announced. Greenville Police Department (GPD) Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting. GPD officials announced that her funeral […]
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Child accidentally run over in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man found shot, killed in truck on Lynch Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One man injured in Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies and off-duty deputies responded to Rose Lane in the Calhoun community after 911 calls were made about an active shooting that left multiple people shot. Deputies […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man gets 14 years for Jackson armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking. Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after he was hit by a car on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. near the 6300 block of Highway 49, just north of 7th Street. The man was found dead in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy