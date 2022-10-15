Are you looking for something for your whole family in the late afternoon Halloween Day before it gets dark while in Orlando? How does some music, food and beverages, and a few other surprises sound for $20 per person? If any of that appeals to you, then the Hard Rock Café at Universal Orlando CityWalk might be a good option for you? On October 31st, 2022, Hard Rock Café will hold a Lite Bites event. This event happens from 4-6pm on October 31st. This event will be open to all ages. The cost per person will be $20. If interested, you can and should register ahead of time.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO