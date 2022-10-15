ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Theme Park Rival Launching Rides and Attractions

Expansions and additions to popular theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios have been ongoing over the last dozen or so years as both companies have added new themed lands and rides to their parks. Universal Orlando Resort started the theme park industry expansion in 2010...
Lite Bites Halloween Event at Hard Rock Café Orlando

Are you looking for something for your whole family in the late afternoon Halloween Day before it gets dark while in Orlando? How does some music, food and beverages, and a few other surprises sound for $20 per person? If any of that appeals to you, then the Hard Rock Café at Universal Orlando CityWalk might be a good option for you? On October 31st, 2022, Hard Rock Café will hold a Lite Bites event. This event happens from 4-6pm on October 31st. This event will be open to all ages. The cost per person will be $20. If interested, you can and should register ahead of time.
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (October 16th, 2022)

As Halloween Horror Nights season reaches closer to a conclusion, this week’s “Top 3” will focus on items guests may buy during the event. Unlike several recent “Top 3” articles, this one does not include any sugary sweet recommendations. In addition, all of these have longer more detailed reviews on this website. Universal Orlando displayed solid creativity this year with the themed food for Halloween Horror Nights. Thus, this week’s “Top 3” showcases some of them.
Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover

An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties

Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
