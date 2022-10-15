ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

WNAW 94.7

This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever

A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Remains of solider killed in Korean War to be returned, buried in Malden

The remains of a solider killed during the Korean War will be returned to Massachusetts on Tuesday before being buried in Malden, according to Boston Police. Joseph Puopolo, an East Boston native, was reported missing in action December 2, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea, following the Battle of Ch’ongch’on. Four POWs that returned in 1953 reported that Puopolo died as a prisoner of war in February 1951. He was 19 years old when he died.
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Push for more to be done in Boston's 'Mass and Cass' neighborhood

BOSTON — More than 10 months sincethe city of Boston began work to clear the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, area businesses claim the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area is as bad as its been. On Tuesday, NewsCenter 5...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jurassic World experience roars into Boston

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years

SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
SALEM, MA
Seacoast Current

‘Criminal Minds’ Fan Favorite Matthew Gray Gubler Spotted in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wouldn't think an A-lister like Matthew Gray Gubler would be spotted around Northern New England since he doesn't really have any ties to the area, but the Criminal Minds star spent some time this weekend on the Seacoast area of New Hampshire.
LEE, NH
NBC Philadelphia

A Mass. Billionaire Is Giving Away $1 Million Every Week. Here's Why

There is a billionaire benefactor making a huge difference to organizations in need across the state. Rob Hale is giving away $1 million a week to 52 local organizations for an entire year. "When you give, in many ways what we've learned is that you're really the recipient, so the...
QUINCY, MA
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
DERRY, NH
bcgavel.com

Haunted Places to Visit in Boston this October

At last, the leaves have begun to transform from the luscious green of summer to the burnt oranges and reds that ring in autumn. The air has noticeably crisped – black puffer jackets can be spotted throughout campus more and more each week we progress into the semester. Fall has officially arrived, and what better way to spend it than visiting the spookiest places in the most haunted areas of Boston? In a historic city with a background as rich as Boston’s, it is almost impossible to stroll down a full city block without stumbling upon a ghost. From haunted houses to haunted cemeteries, Boston has it all.
BOSTON, MA
