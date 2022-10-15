Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Memories linger years after Loma Prieta Earthquake rocked the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It lasted for less than a minute, as short as 15 seconds in some Bay Area neighborhoods, but the memories of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake still linger.The quake claimed 63 lives, injured nearly 4,000 and caused widespread damage. It also altered the Bay Area landscape forever. Gone was the Cypress Structure on Highway 880 on Oakland, the Embarcadero and a portion of the Central Freeway.We asked KPIX 5 viewers for their memories of that fateful day on our Facebook and social media pages .Patrick Gonzales was a toddler living with his...
Power outage hits SF’s westside, Western Addition
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Over 5,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers on San Francisco’s westside and in the Western Addition lost power Tuesday. Power is expected to be restored to the Cathedral Hill area in the Western Addition by midnight. Power has already been fully restored to the Outer Richmond, Sutro Heights, Golden Gate […]
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
rtt80s.com
The Great Quake of ’89
Tuesday, October 17, 1989 is a day I will never forget. I thought for sure that it was going to be the end of my life, at the ripe old age of 19, as the Loma Prieta earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay area. In February of that year, I...
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
Eater
World’s Largest Meal Kit Company Will Lay Off Hundreds of Bay Area Workers
HelloFresh, the food delivery company made rich off the millennial fascination with meal prepping and convenience, will not renew the lease at its Richmond plant. As of December 11, the factory located at 2041 Factory Street will close and terminate 611 positions including 389 production associates. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., which conducts business as HelloFresh, filed the closure notice on October 10. The company leased the building in 2015 for $13 million.
hoodline.com
Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
SFist
First-Ever Map Depicting San Francisco Bay Is Going to Auction This Month
A map, which was scribed in Mexico on October 30, 1770, and is considered among historians to be the first map showing the San Francisco Bay, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on October 25. San Francisco was officially founded on June 29, 1776, when colonists (surprise!) from...
sfstandard.com
New Covid Variants Could Catch San Francisco Off Guard
It’s that time of year again. San Franciscans are enjoying a lull in Covid cases, but a new stable of variants may drive an uptick in cases as autumn turns to winter. The question is whether locals are prepared—or even care much at all. With BA.5 on the...
Return to masking? It's possible, if we see COVID surge this fall, Bay Area health officials say
Another COVID surge? Europe is seeing an increase in cases which has some Bay Area officials warning that masking guidelines could return if the same happens here.
KTVU FOX 2
VP Harris stops in the Bay Area, discusses climate action in final midterm push
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Vice President Kamala Harris completed a swing through California with a stop in her hometown Bay Area. VP Harris spoke at San Francisco’s Cowell Theater, as part of a discussion on climate change on the podcast, A Matter of Degrees. Harris told the audience, the battle against climate change is a good opportunity for coalition building. "Bringing together all the folks who fought for voting rights, who fought for marriage equality, who are fighting for reproductive and fighting for smart climate policy, let’s bring everyone into the room."
California firefighters rescue victim who fell 150 feet off observation deck near Golden Gate Bridge
Southern Marin Fire District rescuers saved an individual who tumbled 150 feet down a cliff from an observation deck overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
Fremont Rated the Safest City in California
Over the last few years, Fremont has racked up honors such as the Happiest City in America and Best Place to Raise a Family in America. Now, the San Francisco Bay Area suburb has been rated the Safest City in California and one of the Top 50 in the country by WalletHub.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley Water Polo discovers their secret weapon thousands of miles away
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley has one of the most successful colligate water polo programs in the country. The university has won 15 national championships, their latest came just last season. This year, the team is on a quest to win another. But, their secret weapon isn't much of a...
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
