San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

Memories linger years after Loma Prieta Earthquake rocked the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It lasted for less than a minute, as short as 15 seconds in some Bay Area neighborhoods, but the memories of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake still linger.The quake claimed 63 lives, injured nearly 4,000 and caused widespread damage. It also altered the Bay Area landscape forever. Gone was the Cypress Structure on Highway 880 on Oakland, the Embarcadero and a portion of the Central Freeway.We asked KPIX 5 viewers for their memories of that fateful day on our Facebook and social media pages .Patrick Gonzales was a toddler living with his...
KRON4 News

Power outage hits SF’s westside, Western Addition

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Over 5,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers on San Francisco’s westside and in the Western Addition lost power Tuesday. Power is expected to be restored to the Cathedral Hill area in the Western Addition by midnight. Power has already been fully restored to the Outer Richmond, Sutro Heights, Golden Gate […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
rtt80s.com

The Great Quake of ’89

Tuesday, October 17, 1989 is a day I will never forget. I thought for sure that it was going to be the end of my life, at the ripe old age of 19, as the Loma Prieta earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay area. In February of that year, I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

World’s Largest Meal Kit Company Will Lay Off Hundreds of Bay Area Workers

HelloFresh, the food delivery company made rich off the millennial fascination with meal prepping and convenience, will not renew the lease at its Richmond plant. As of December 11, the factory located at 2041 Factory Street will close and terminate 611 positions including 389 production associates. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., which conducts business as HelloFresh, filed the closure notice on October 10. The company leased the building in 2015 for $13 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

New Covid Variants Could Catch San Francisco Off Guard

It’s that time of year again. San Franciscans are enjoying a lull in Covid cases, but a new stable of variants may drive an uptick in cases as autumn turns to winter. The question is whether locals are prepared—or even care much at all. With BA.5 on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

VP Harris stops in the Bay Area, discusses climate action in final midterm push

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Vice President Kamala Harris completed a swing through California with a stop in her hometown Bay Area. VP Harris spoke at San Francisco’s Cowell Theater, as part of a discussion on climate change on the podcast, A Matter of Degrees. Harris told the audience, the battle against climate change is a good opportunity for coalition building. "Bringing together all the folks who fought for voting rights, who fought for marriage equality, who are fighting for reproductive and fighting for smart climate policy, let’s bring everyone into the room."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Anthony J Lynch

Fremont Rated the Safest City in California

Over the last few years, Fremont has racked up honors such as the Happiest City in America and Best Place to Raise a Family in America. Now, the San Francisco Bay Area suburb has been rated the Safest City in California and one of the Top 50 in the country by WalletHub.
FREMONT, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE

