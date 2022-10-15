ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 12

Don Todd
3d ago

But really who cares what schools has slow internet or why. there wasnt even internet when i went to school and we learned and survived well. this internet and chromebook crap is destroying youth. i know many kids cant even write because they have replaced handwritting with constant typing.

Reply
11
James Kerwin
3d ago

It's called control oh so they know what your kids are doing and they can do things that we Parents don't know about cause they won't let us see what's on the computers

Reply(1)
9
Related
Kait 8

Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
Awesome 92.3

Registered To Vote? Good News. Here Is What’s On Ballot In Missouri

This November will be the 2nd time I will be voting in a mid-term election as a Missouri resident. I take my responsibility as a voter seriously. No matter who you vote for, or what makes you vote, you should do it. This mid-term, we will be electing a new Senator for our state, and there are 4 constitutional amendments that you should know about. I though I would let you know a little about them. This is what a "Yes" or "No" vote will mean on the amendments.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?

When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri withdraws money from management firm in political move

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s State Treasurer announced the Missouri State Employees Retirement System (MOSERS) has sold all public equities managed by BlackRock, Inc., pulling approximately $500 million in pension funds from the investment manager. “We should not allow asset managers such as BlackRock, who have demonstrated that they...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Parson Says Missouri Must Do More to Support Teachers

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

New COVID cases fall 7.6 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 3,978 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 14th. That is down 328 from the previous week’s total of 4,306 new cases, down 7.6 percent. There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
NEVADA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy