Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show
R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.Moments later, he can seemingly no longer hold his breath as he hits the walls to signal his distress, leading a team of professionals around him to act fast and quickly release...
Ginuwine Gave Fans a Scare After a Criss Angel Stunt Went Wrong
With continuous news of legendary entertainers passing away, fans tend to hold their breaths while reading headlines of their favorite celebrities. In 2022 alone, we’ve lost incredible talents such as legendary actor Sidney Poitier, rapper Coolio, R&B icon Jesse Powell and more. And after news spread that R&B legend Ginuwine (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) had to be hospitalized, fans quickly started to think the worst.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
Who Was Coolio’s Wife, Josefa Salinas, and How Many Kids Did They Have?
Coolio is survived by about 10 children and his ex-wife, Josefa Salinas. Here's what to know about his relationship with Salinas and the kids they had together.
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine
Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Tia Mowry’s Net Worth Will Have You Seeing Double! Find Out How Much Money the Actress Is Worth
Childhood star! Tia Mowry is a famous twin, alongside sister Tamera Mowry, and has had a lot of success throughout her career. Keep reading to find out her net worth and how she makes her money!. What Is Tia Mowry’s Net Worth?. As of 2022, the Sister, Sister star...
‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
A Broadway Audience Member Tearfully Recalled How An Actor Called Her Out On Stage After She Mistook Her Captioning Device For An Illegal Recording
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
Elvis Presley Always Wondered What His Life Would’ve Been Like If His Stillborn Twin Brother Survived
One detail the recent 'Elvis' biopic barely touched on whas Elvis Presley's twin brother, Jesse, who was stillborn.
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'
Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip
Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine. I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.
Vanessa Willams’ Miss America Controversy Limited Series Explores Racism, Misogyny: ‘I Want To Shine A Light’
One of the most noteworthy comebacks in the entertainment industry is Vanessa Williams' rise and fall-and rise again-after stepping down as Miss America in 1984. According to Deadline, Williams' Penthouse Magazine scandal will be turned into a limited series, as Sony Pictures Television optioned the rights to develop her story.
4 Facts About Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Blu of Earth
Here are a few interesting facts about Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers' longtime rumored girlfriend Blu of Earth.
‘Sister Act 3’ Got A Boost From ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy
Nearly 30 years after the premiere of “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” Whoopi Goldberg has officially announced that a third film in the series will occur. And she says that “Hocus Pocus 2” had at least something to do with it. Kathy Najimy, who...
Live From Vegas: Usher Is Still Doing It His Way
Usher is just a few weeks away from ending the first leg of My Way – The Vegas Residency, and he’s going out on top. More than 5,000 people traveled from all over the world to Las Vegas to watch the R&B singer perform at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. The trip may seem excessive to some but it’s worth making for the man who made Confessions.
‘Sister Act 3’: Everything To Know About The Whoopi Goldberg Sequel That’s In The Works
Disney first announced Sister Act 3 back in 2020, with an anticipated streaming release on Disney+. Whoopi Goldberg named three huge Hollywood stars that she wants to join her for the sequel. Whoopi told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that Hocus Pocus 2 helped revive interest in the film.
Britney Spears Claims Father Jamie Tried To Kill Her During Conservatorship
Britney Spears has claimed that her father, Jamie Spears, tried to kill her during her conservatorship. In a two-minute audio clip shared on Twitter, the "Lucky" singer detailed how her father treated her under his custody, adding, he should "burn in f***ing hell." Britney revealed having been subjected to three...
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian
Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
