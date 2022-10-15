ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show

R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.Moments later, he can seemingly no longer hold his breath as he hits the walls to signal his distress, leading a team of professionals around him to act fast and quickly release...
Distractify

Ginuwine Gave Fans a Scare After a Criss Angel Stunt Went Wrong

With continuous news of legendary entertainers passing away, fans tend to hold their breaths while reading headlines of their favorite celebrities. In 2022 alone, we’ve lost incredible talents such as legendary actor Sidney Poitier, rapper Coolio, R&B icon Jesse Powell and more. And after news spread that R&B legend Ginuwine (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) had to be hospitalized, fans quickly started to think the worst.
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
OK! Magazine

Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'

Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
TheStreet

Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip

Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine. I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.
Complex

Live From Vegas: Usher Is Still Doing It His Way

Usher is just a few weeks away from ending the first leg of My Way – The Vegas Residency, and he’s going out on top. More than 5,000 people traveled from all over the world to Las Vegas to watch the R&B singer perform at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. The trip may seem excessive to some but it’s worth making for the man who made Confessions.
International Business Times

Britney Spears Claims Father Jamie Tried To Kill Her During Conservatorship

Britney Spears has claimed that her father, Jamie Spears, tried to kill her during her conservatorship. In a two-minute audio clip shared on Twitter, the "Lucky" singer detailed how her father treated her under his custody, adding, he should "burn in f***ing hell." Britney revealed having been subjected to three...
ETOnline.com

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian

Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."

