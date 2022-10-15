ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WOWK 13 News

Teenager who walked into Ohio hospital with gunshot wound dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Teen girls die after separate shooting incidents

COLUMBUS – A 17-year-old girl died in a shooting on Sunday, the second teenager in as many days to die as a result of a shooting incident in Columbus. Aniyah Elie was taken to a hospital following a shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday and died early Monday morning, Sgt. Matt Smith of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2019 girlfriend killing sees guilty plea from Columbus man

Above: See the previous reporting from when police arrested the suspect in 2019. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing his girlfriend more than three years ago, according to court records. Marcos Solis III, 26, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as well as displaying or brandishing a firearm, both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Small COTA bus stolen from south Columbus CVS store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stolen from the parking lot of a CVS in south Columbus on Monday. Police said the vehicle, described as a short transit COTA bus, was stolen from the store located on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pleasant Twp. firefighters injured in Orient-area house fire

ORIENT, Ohio — Some Pleasant Township firefighters were injured while putting out a house fire in the Orient area late Tuesday night. The fire happened at a house on the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle just before midnight, according to the Pleasant Twp. Fire Department. Authorities said the fire...
ORIENT, OH
10TV

1 dead, 2 hurt following northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Columbus Saturday morning. The crash happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the area of Morse and Sunbury roads, according to a Columbus police dispatcher. One person was pronounced dead at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
