Deaths of man, woman found inside South Linden home in March ruled murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and a woman were found dead inside a South Linden home earlier this month and the Franklin County Coroner's Office has ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide. On March 30, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1300 block of...
Police: Man attempts to rob Columbus bank, leaves angry, empty-handed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
Teenager who walked into Ohio hospital with gunshot wound dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
Police search for two people in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Aniya Elie, who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound and died early Monday morning. Video surveillance shows two persons of interest, one male and one female, exiting the Kroger on North […]
sunny95.com
Teen girls die after separate shooting incidents
COLUMBUS – A 17-year-old girl died in a shooting on Sunday, the second teenager in as many days to die as a result of a shooting incident in Columbus. Aniyah Elie was taken to a hospital following a shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday and died early Monday morning, Sgt. Matt Smith of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
2019 girlfriend killing sees guilty plea from Columbus man
Above: See the previous reporting from when police arrested the suspect in 2019. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing his girlfriend more than three years ago, according to court records. Marcos Solis III, 26, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as well as displaying or brandishing a firearm, both […]
Columbus police name two officers involved in shooting that led to arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police named the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Saturday that led to a man being arrested. According to Columbus police, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive Saturday at approximately 5:38 a.m. During a search of the area, officers saw […]
WSYX ABC6
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
Springfield woman killed, 3 others injured in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY — A Springfield woman has died and three others, including two children, were hurt in a crash in Clark County Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. Saxzonee Grisham, 30, was identified as the victim killed in the two-vehicle crash, troopers announced Tuesday afternoon.
Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
Police: Small COTA bus stolen from south Columbus CVS store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stolen from the parking lot of a CVS in south Columbus on Monday. Police said the vehicle, described as a short transit COTA bus, was stolen from the store located on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Pleasant Twp. firefighters injured in Orient-area house fire
ORIENT, Ohio — Some Pleasant Township firefighters were injured while putting out a house fire in the Orient area late Tuesday night. The fire happened at a house on the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle just before midnight, according to the Pleasant Twp. Fire Department. Authorities said the fire...
1 critically injured in crash involving vehicle, pedestrian in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is seriously injured after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in south Columbus Sunday evening, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police responded to a call just before 6:30 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue.
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Arrest 36-Year-Old Man After Fatal Shooting of 13-Year-Old
COLUMBUS – Detectives have arrested a man who has been charged with the murder of a young boy. Detectives have charged a 36-year-old man with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop on Wednesday. Krieg Butler Sr. was taken into custody on Thursday without incident.
cwcolumbus.com
Man pleads guilty to multiple attempted murder counts in I-71 shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police on I-71 changed his plea to guilty Friday after previously seeking an insanity defense. Jonathon Myers, 21, was indicted on 27 counts related to the March gunfire along the busy interstate in Delaware County. Court...
13-year-old’s shooting death sees Columbus man arraigned for murder charge
Above: See previous reporting on the deadly Wedgewood Drive shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood made an appearance in court Friday morning. Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court for allegedly shooting and killing 13-year-old Sinzae Reed in […]
Two Columbus men charged in fatal shooting of 25-year-old, holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 25-year-old on the city’s south side. A Franklin County judge filed a warrant Thursday for the arrest of William Lee Smith, Jr., 22, of Columbus, who is accused of fatally shooting Daeshawn Lamarr Simington — and injuring […]
1 dead, 2 hurt following northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Columbus Saturday morning. The crash happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the area of Morse and Sunbury roads, according to a Columbus police dispatcher. One person was pronounced dead at the...
