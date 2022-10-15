Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Essie Davis Lands Role in Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’
Game of Thrones alum Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular comic romance novel One Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis will play the mother of lead character Dexter Mayhew, Alison, who was previously portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in the 2002 film adaptation. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall is set to play Dexter, while This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will portray his love interest, Emma Morley.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Élite’ Star Ester Expósito Joins New Series ‘La Isla Bonita’
Ester Expósito, a breakout star from Netflix‘s Spanish teen drama Élite, has joined the cast of La Isla Bonita, a new dramedy created by Élite director Ginesta Guindal. According to Variety, Expósito will play Roxy in the series, which revolves around a group of friends living in a quaint house in Ibiza, Spain. Roxy rents a room in the house with hopes of becoming “someone” on social media and attending the island’s best parties. She lives with party animal Alfonso, idealist Peter, and environmentalist Sol.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Peripheral’ Co-Creator on the Show’s Line Between Reality & Virtual Reality
Gaming expert Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) is experiencing a timeless kind of terror in Prime Video‘s The Peripheral. While trying out a cutting-edge virtual reality headset that sends her to London in the future, she comes to realize the scene of danger she’s playing a part in isn’t virtual; it’s quite real. And her participation in a crime has put her in grave danger.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Bosch’ Star Paul Calderón Joins Disney+ Marvel Series ‘Ironheart’
Paul Calderón, best known for playing Detective Santiago “Jimmy” Robertson in the police procedural drama Bosch, has landed a role in Disney+‘s upcoming Marvel Studios series Ironheart. According to Deadline, Calderón has joined the six-episode series in an undisclosed role. He will star alongside Dominique Thorne,...
Fairfield Sun Times
James Denton on Chance of More ‘Good Witch’: ‘I Think the Odds Are Decent’
If you’re hoping that there’s more Good Witch to come in some form, whether another movie or another season, it seems like that’s at least a possibility. “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it,” James Denton, who played Dr. Sam Radford alongside Catherine Bell’s Cassie Nightingale in the Hallmark franchise, told TV Insider recently while discussing Perfect Harmony, which premieres October 16.
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
Fairfield Sun Times
Eve Best & Stockard Channing Join Suranne Jones’ Drama ‘Maryland’
The upcoming Suranne Jones-starring drama series Maryland has added Eve Best (House of the Dragon) and Stockard Channing (The Good Wife) to its cast. Created by Jones (Gentlemen Jack) and Anne-Marie O’Connor (Trollied), Maryland centers on the relationship between two sisters who have been driven apart by complex family dynamics. Jones plays the down-to-earth mother of two, Becca, while Best plays the disciplined high-flyer, Rosaline. The three-part drama will air on ITVX in the U.K., while ITV Studios has distribution rights for international markets.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Suspect’ Trailer: Is Aidan Turner’s Doctor a Hero or Killer? (VIDEO)
Is Aidan Turner’s Dr. Joe O’Loughlin a rooftop hero or a sick killer in The Suspect? That’s the question set up by the trailer, which TV Insider can exclusively debut as the five-part thriller comes to Sundance Now and AMC+ on November 3. “All fear can be...
Fairfield Sun Times
Bravo Confirms ‘RHONY’ Spinoff ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’
Former countess Luann de Lesseps and her favorite “Sonja-rita,” The Real Housewives of New York City costar Sonja Morgan, are going from the Big Apple to a small town for the Bravo reality show Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Bravo officially announced the show at its...
Fairfield Sun Times
Selma Blair on Withdrawing from ‘DWTS’: ‘My Heart Is Broken in the Best Way’
Actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions) defied expectations when she joined the Season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, opted to leave the dance competition reality series in its 5th week, citing concerns for her health. After the announcement was...
Lin-Manuel Miranda on backlash to ‘Little Mermaid’ casting: ‘Halle Bailey is a perfect Ariel’
Actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda said Halle Bailey is the “perfect” choice to portray the lead character Ariel in the new Disney “Little Mermaid” film. During an appearance on “CNN Tonight,” host Jake Tapper asked Miranda, who was tapped to be one of the music composers for the film, about his thoughts on the backlash the film received for its casting decisions.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Pitches Herself for Shondaland Shows (VIDEO)
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion could be the next Shondaland superstar, if her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, October 15, was any indication! In her monologue on the NBC sketch-comedy show, Megan made a convincing argument for a role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton. And later in the show, she joined SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson in a faux trailer for the unfortunately-fake Shondaland show, Hot Girl Hospital.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Challenge’ Vet Johnny Bananas on What ‘USA’ Version Was Lacking & All Those Quitters
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio knows The Challenge. He has, after all, been in eight of them (between the regular seasons and Champs vs. Stars). And now, he’s back in the newest season of MTV‘s Ride or Dies, entering as a twist following the first elimination alongside his partner Nany Gonzalez. The trailer for the season (below) shows host TJ Lavin’s famous “take care, hope to see you never,” which he’s said to previous quitters. And given how many people quit the final of The Challenge: USA — everyone but the two winners — we couldn’t help but wonder what Devenanzio thought of the CBS edition of the show.
Who is Anna May Wong, the first Asian American on a U.S. coin, bill?
The United States has minted the first piece of U.S. currency to feature the likeness of an Asian American, the U.S. Mint announced Monday. A quarter with the likeness of actress Anna May Wong began shipping this week. According to the Mint, the tails side of the coin has Wong’s likeness with her chin resting in her hand.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone carve up jack-o’-lanterns with huge knives
The actions movie superstars got into the spooky season spirit creating a couple of classic looking Halloween pumpkins with the help of a couple very large blades.
Comments / 0