Kansas football drops out of AP Top 25 after loss to Oklahoma
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football spent two weeks at No. 19 in the AP Top 25, the team’s first time in the rankings since 2009. After a loss Saturday to Oklahoma – the Jayhawks’ second loss in a row – the voters have dropped KU from the rankings. With 12 points, Kansas sits unofficially at […]
KU Sports
Former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot headed to Germany to start pro career
Now that he has picked up his national championship ring and seen the 2022 National Champions banner unveiled at Allen Fieldhouse at last week's Late Night in the Phog, former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot is off to start his professional basketball career. Lightfoot is slated to fly to Germany...
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
Dump truck wedged under Lawrence highway bridge
Lawrence crews closed busy Kansas Highway 10 after a truck driver forgot to lower the dump bed and hit a bridge deck.
One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
Shooting victims found at Kansas City QuikTrip
Kansas City police responded to a Quiktrip gas station at 87th Street and I-435 Highway after two people were found shot.
Saint Luke’s closing two more community hospitals in Johnson County
Saint Luke's Health System plans to close two community hospital locations in Shawnee and Olathe by the end of the year.
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
Two people found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found in a wooded area near 48th and Randolph.
WIBW
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence and Douglas County voters: Here’s what to know to vote in the Nov. 8 election
There are local, state and national races on the ballot for Kansas’ Nov. 8 election, plus two more constitutional amendments and a question about expanding Douglas County’s government to add two additional commissioners. Here’s what Lawrence and Douglas County voters should know. How can I register to...
