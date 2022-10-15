Read full article on original website
247Sports
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Offense vs Colorado's Defense
The first “half” of Oregon State’s 2022 football season will come to a close on Saturday when the Beavers host Colorado for the final game before their bye week. Winners of their last two games, the Beavers are hopeful to take care of business against a Buffalo squad that just notched its first victory of the season and looked like a much different team than the one that lost five straight to open the year.
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
How does Oregon State fare as a huge Pac-12 favorite? Surprisingly well
The Oregon State Beavers are a 24-point favorite over Colorado for Saturday’s 5 p.m. game in Reser Stadium. It’s heady stuff for a program that, not that long ago, regularly found itself as an underdog of that magnitude. It’s been 10 years since the Beavers were favored by at least 14 points in a conference game.
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon Ducks host UCLA
Below are initial live updates from tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to preview the 18th top 10 conference matchup of Pac-12 teams since 1986. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING.
kezi.com
Lanning to give two Oregon UCLA tickets for best Gameday sign
EUGENE, Ore--- The appeal of making a sign for College Gameday when it broadcasts from the University of Oregon's campus on Saturday just ramped up. Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning tweeted a video on Tuesday, announcing that he will give two personal tickets to those who make the best signs for the show.
Oregon State football: Chance Nolan remains sidelined, more carries for freshman Damien Martinez
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson will likely start for a third consecutive week as Chance Nolan has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol. Gulbranson, a third-year freshman, was the starter the past two weeks as the Beavers won games against Stanford and Washington State. OSU (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Colorado at 5 p.m. Saturday in Reser Stadium.
Oregon Ducks safety Bryan Addison expected to play against UCLA; offensive lineman Steven Jones, running back Byron Cardwell Jr. still on the mend
No. 10 Oregon expects safety Bryan Addison to be able to return for this week’s matchup with No. 9 UCLA. Addison, a fifth-year redshirt-junior, missed UO’s win at Arizona due to unspecified reasons. “I think Bryan will be available and ready to roll,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass
OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
Oregon Ducks, Cal to kick off midday
The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will travel to Berkeley to take on Cal (3-2, 1-2) at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 29 at Cal Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Oregon hosts No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX)...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 7
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 7 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 8 of 17 for 140 yards with two interceptions and 15 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns in 48-34 loss to Ole Miss. Cale...
Oregon Ducks move into top 10 after bye week
The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will meet in a top 10 matchup. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 10 with 953 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their bye week. UCLA (6-0, 3-0) is No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the coaches poll.
kezi.com
Residents of Eugene share excitement for College GameDay coming to town
EUGENE, Ore.—ESPN's College GameDay is headed back to Eugene for the first time in four years when the Oregon Ducks take on UCLA Bruins. It's all hands on deck for business owners like Kimberly Fairbairn, who are gearing up for the big day. She and her husband have owned Max's Tavern for 30 years and said there's nothing like College GameDay.
Daily Northwestern
Where University President Michael Schill stands on issues of police, freedom of speech and more
University President Michael Schill has an extensive background in higher education, serving as dean of the University of Chicago Law School from 2010 to 2015 and as president of the University of Oregon from 2015 to 2022. During his time at Oregon, he reformed school policy on many fronts, including on-campus policing, diversity and inclusion, financial aid and the right to protest.
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
kezi.com
No injuries reported after train partially derails in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Officials are working to fix a train that partially derailed in Eugene earlier on Tuesday. The partial derailment reportedly happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the area of Railroad Boulevard near Chambers Street in Eugene. At least four cars left the tracks for an unknown reason, possibly due to a buildup of rocks and dirt near the tracks. No one was reported to have been injured in the derailment.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Showing some love for the Lake
People who want to see the Leaburg Dam and the lake it created remain in existence made a showing last Sunday. They brandished "Save the Lake" signs atop the dam and amongst a flotilla of boats and kayaks nearby. Currently, the Eugene Water & Electric Board, which built the structures for hydropower generation over 70 years ago, is mulling over ways to either repair to remove the infrastructure. Two proposals that would preserve the dam and lake involve either a full or limited return to power production. Removal options could also require the restoration of lands along a five-mile stretch of levees as well as the turbines and generators.
hh-today.com
Albany drops ‘family’ from city codes
For some reason, the word “family” has become a bad word in connection with housing and zoning, at least in the eyes of the Oregon legislature and the governor. As a result, the Albany planning division is going through the procedure required to scratch the word “family” from the city’s comprehensive plan and development code.
uoregon.edu
UOAA invites employees to shop at Nike company store
Through the University of Oregon Alumni Association’s partnership with Nike, UO employees and members of their households are invited to shop at the Nike Company Store in Beaverton between Oct. 22 and Nov. 20 with a one-time access shopping pass. This is just the second time Nike has opened...
