ABU DHABI – T.J. Dillashaw thinks after UFC 280 there will be no doubt that he’s the best bantamweight of all time. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s co-main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

3 HOURS AGO