MLB playoffs: J.T. Realmuto smacks inside-the-park homer as Phillies lead Braves, Astros seek sweep vs. Mariners

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers.

Some of those challengers are proving more than worthy. In the National League, the top-seeded Dodgers and Braves will both stare down elimination on Saturday. The Phillies took a 2-1 series lead on Friday with a major statement win in front of their home fans. They will hand the ball to trade deadline acquisition Noah Syndergaard in a bid to upset the 101-win Braves and the October-tested Charlie Morton. Meanwhile, the Padres might be an even bigger surprise. A resurgent bullpen has helped San Diego frustrate the Dodgers — who have gone cold with runners in scoring position — and get within a game of the NLCS. Local native Joe Musgrove, who wiped out the Mets in a memorable wild-card series performance, will get the ball against the Dodgers' Tyler Anderson.

In the AL, the Astros are looking like the favorites they are. Yordan Alvarez's huge homers have them up 2-0 on the Mariners as the series heads to Seattle. Houston mainstay Lance McCullers Jr. will get the ball looking to make up for missing the 2021 playoffs with injury. Meanwhile, the Yankees and Guardians are a day behind after a rainout. Tied at 1-1, that ALDS will shift to Cleveland with the upper hand on the line. The Yankees' Luis Severino will take on ascendant Cleveland No. 2 Triston McKenzie. Here's the full slate:

Game 4: Braves (Morton) at Phillies (Syndergaard) - 2:07 p.m., FS1

Game 3: Astros (McCullers Jr.) at Mariners (Kirby) - 4:07 p.m., TBS

Game 3: Yankees (Severino) at Guardians (McKenzie) - 7:37 p.m., TBS

Game 4: Dodgers (Anderson) at Padres (Musgrove) - 9:37 p.m., FS1

[Full updated MLB playoff TV schedule]

Follow all the action live on Yahoo Sports.

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

