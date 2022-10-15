Real Madrid vs. Barcelona odds, picks and predictions

Real Madrid (7 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw) welcomes Barcelona (7-0-1) to Santiago Bernabéu Sunday. Kickoff is set for 10:15 a.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona odds, and make our best La Liga bets, picks and predictions.

Real Madrid might have as many points as Barcelona, but unlike last season, hasn’t been quite as dominant. They’ve scored 19 and allowed 12 for a plus-7 goal differential.

The real upside for Real is their speed on the edges. F Vinicius Júnior has a team-high 5 goals and is a threat with his speed. They also have a world-class finisher in F Karim Benzema, who had 27 goals last season.

As for Barcelona, they had a disappointing campaign last season but have reloaded and retooled the roster. Offseason-addition F Robert Lewandowski has been huge with 9 goals on the season.

Barcelona will be tested more Sunday than at any other point this season. It has won 5 of 8 league games by multiple goals with a couple 1-0 wins in there as well. They’ve allowed just 1 goal this season.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona odds

Moneyline: Real Madrid +127 (bet $100 to win $127) | Barcelona +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Draw +265

Real Madrid +127 (bet $100 to win $127) | Barcelona +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Draw +265 Over/Under: 3.5 (O: +127 | U: -165)

Prediction

Real Madrid 1, Barcelona 1

LEAN DRAW (+265).

These are far and away the best teams in La Liga, and both teams have a world-class finisher.

At the same time, both defenses are the best in the league as well with Barcelona giving up 1 goal through 8 games. Despite the level of competition not being quite there, that stat is mighty impressive.

With a 0-2-1 record, Barcelona has struggled against top-tier sides in the Champions League. Real Madrid hasn’t truly been tested this season aside from a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

These teams are close, and for this value, I’d play the draw.

BET UNDER ALTERNATE TOTAL 2.5 (+145).

The defenses are just too good here. Barcelona has allowed 1 goal all season and is a very top-heavy offensive side with one playing making up 45% of their goals.

Real Madrid has a more diverse attacking side, but Barcelona has veteran defenders that should be able to limit them. Barcelona has allowed more than 1 expected goal in just 2 of 8 league matches.

Madrid only allows .88 goals per game as well. Both defenses have excelled this season, and I expect them to show that defensive prowess despite the quality attacking pieces.

