This week’s big primetime game on ABC comes in the way of a B1G crossover. The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their annual whiteout game. The Nittany Lions and the Gophers will look to get back on track after division losses. Minnesota lost at Illinois 26-14, while Penn State lost to Michigan in the Big House 41-17. Penn State is 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in B1G play, while Minnesota is 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO