ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State-Minnesota

This week’s big primetime game on ABC comes in the way of a B1G crossover. The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their annual whiteout game. The Nittany Lions and the Gophers will look to get back on track after division losses. Minnesota lost at Illinois 26-14, while Penn State lost to Michigan in the Big House 41-17. Penn State is 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in B1G play, while Minnesota is 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play.
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
