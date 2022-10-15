Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State-Minnesota
This week’s big primetime game on ABC comes in the way of a B1G crossover. The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their annual whiteout game. The Nittany Lions and the Gophers will look to get back on track after division losses. Minnesota lost at Illinois 26-14, while Penn State lost to Michigan in the Big House 41-17. Penn State is 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in B1G play, while Minnesota is 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois standout ranks first among Power 5 defensive backs in PFF grade
One Illinois cornerback has put the nation on notice with his performance so far this season. Devon Witherspoon has the highest PFF grade among all Power 5 cornerbacks with a grade of 86.9. The junior has been locking down his matchups so far this season and has recorded 21 total...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown nets Rose Bowl honor for big game during Illinois' Week 7 win
Chase Brown might be the most surprising player this year in the B1G this season. The Illinois running back has rushed for over a 1,000 yards so far this season and 4 touchdowns. His accomplishments this season have earned him a big honor from the Rose Bowl, who named him...
Comments / 0