State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7

Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Yurcich's struggles as Penn State OC hit troubling mark following loss to Michigan

Mike Yurcich joined James Franklin’s staff as an offensive coordinator last season. Things have not been going as planned for the position since 2017. 247Sports’ Tyler Donohue revealed a troubling stat on Monday. Since Yurcich has been at Penn State the offense has not been able to score 21 points or more in 7 of its 15 games against Power 5 schools.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State-Minnesota

This week’s big primetime game on ABC comes in the way of a B1G crossover. The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their annual whiteout game. The Nittany Lions and the Gophers will look to get back on track after division losses. Minnesota lost at Illinois 26-14, while Penn State lost to Michigan in the Big House 41-17. Penn State is 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in B1G play, while Minnesota is 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin, Penn State looking to avoid dreaded snowball effect following blowout loss to Michigan

James Franklin and Penn State hope to get back on the winning streak following a big loss against Michigan. Last Saturday afternoon, Penn State could not execute crucial plays for a lackluster performance in Ann Arbor on both sides of the ball. The Nittany Lions hope to reel back from this devasting loss and not trickle down to another for James Franklin.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State basketball braces for early-season string of Top 25 showdowns in nonconference slate

Tom Izzo’s team is facing some tough opponents after the season opener. Michigan State men’s basketball will be tested early on this season, that’s for sure. Michigan State opens the year with Northern Arizona on Nov. 7. The Spartans then play four straight games against AP Top 25 ranked teams. They’ll be playing No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 16 Villanova, and No. 20 Alabama in that order.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires

Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
EAST LANSING, MI
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action

ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE

