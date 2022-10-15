Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7
Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains how Jim Harbaugh reworked Michigan's foundation 'to face Ohio State'
Joel Klatt broke down how this Michigan team is different from others in the past. He thinks the changes that Jim Harbaugh has made recently sets the team up well against Ohio State. Harbaugh got Michigan its first win over Ohio State in quite some time last year. Klatt emphasized...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Yurcich's struggles as Penn State OC hit troubling mark following loss to Michigan
Mike Yurcich joined James Franklin’s staff as an offensive coordinator last season. Things have not been going as planned for the position since 2017. 247Sports’ Tyler Donohue revealed a troubling stat on Monday. Since Yurcich has been at Penn State the offense has not been able to score 21 points or more in 7 of its 15 games against Power 5 schools.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State-Minnesota
This week’s big primetime game on ABC comes in the way of a B1G crossover. The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their annual whiteout game. The Nittany Lions and the Gophers will look to get back on track after division losses. Minnesota lost at Illinois 26-14, while Penn State lost to Michigan in the Big House 41-17. Penn State is 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in B1G play, while Minnesota is 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem' following Week 7 scuffle with Wolverines
James Franklin mentioned the fight that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before the second half of last Saturday’s game. Penn State ended up losing 41-17 after being down by two points at halftime. This is not the first time that a fight has happened in the tunnel....
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin, Penn State looking to avoid dreaded snowball effect following blowout loss to Michigan
James Franklin and Penn State hope to get back on the winning streak following a big loss against Michigan. Last Saturday afternoon, Penn State could not execute crucial plays for a lackluster performance in Ann Arbor on both sides of the ball. The Nittany Lions hope to reel back from this devasting loss and not trickle down to another for James Franklin.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State basketball braces for early-season string of Top 25 showdowns in nonconference slate
Tom Izzo’s team is facing some tough opponents after the season opener. Michigan State men’s basketball will be tested early on this season, that’s for sure. Michigan State opens the year with Northern Arizona on Nov. 7. The Spartans then play four straight games against AP Top 25 ranked teams. They’ll be playing No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 16 Villanova, and No. 20 Alabama in that order.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires
Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
saturdaytradition.com
4 B1G players land on 247 Sports' midseason true freshman All-American team
Making the jump from high school football to the collegiate ranks is never easy, but some players handle the transition better than others. And whether it’s related to opportunity or preparation, some true freshmen are able to make the jump into immediate playing time in college. Coming out of...
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin WR, member of 2021 recruiting class, heads for transfer portal after loss to Michigan State
A Wisconsin wide receiver announced that he’ll be going into the transfer portal on Sunday. Markus Allen is heading for the door after the loss to Michigan State. Wisconsin lost to Michigan State in double overtime in Week 7. The 34-28 loss was the first of Jim Leonhard’s tenure in Madison.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action
ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony announced as grand marshals for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBA veteran and “Fab Five” member Jalen Rose and Detroit Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony will lead the 96th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Themed “Our Great City! Detroit!” – the parade makes its way down Woodward Ave at 10 a.m. on November 24.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified. A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
