VIDEO: Robber beats man, takes $17K cash in Queens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man and his accomplice who robbed a 66-year-old man of $17,000 in cash in Queens on Thursday.

The man was walking on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road in Middle Village around 1:20 p.m. when the suspect approached him from behind and shoved him to the ground.

He started beating him and forcibly took his bag, which included $17,000 in cash.

The robber fled in a red Ford Fusion that was driven by an accomplice.

EMS treated the victim’s minor injuries on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.