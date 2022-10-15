ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

VIDEO: Robber beats man, takes $17K cash in Queens

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPRgb_0iaWBR3100

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man and his accomplice who robbed a 66-year-old man of $17,000 in cash in Queens on Thursday.

The man was walking on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road in Middle Village around 1:20 p.m. when the suspect approached him from behind and shoved him to the ground.

He started beating him and forcibly took his bag, which included $17,000 in cash.

The robber fled in a red Ford Fusion that was driven by an accomplice.

EMS treated the victim’s minor injuries on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Comments / 6

Related
PIX11

UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 247 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The suspect stole multiple packages from the UPS truck before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz, police said. There were no injuries. There […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument

NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Dogs Attack Toddler, 2 Others on Street After Escaping NYC Home; Owner in Custody

Three people, including a toddler, were bitten when a pack of dogs escaped a Staten Island home Tuesday, authorities said. It wasn't clear how many dogs were being kept at the home near York and Prospect avenues, or what they were being kept for, but police said that at least 15 dogs were inside the house as of Tuesday evening, most of which appear to be puppies. Neighbors said at least four canines somehow got off the property and attacked people in the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
QUEENS, NY
BronxVoice

Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down

BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Note signals jury discord in Bloods trial

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The federal jury deliberating a murder conspiracy case against Anthony Zottola, Sr. and two alleged Bloods gang members sent the judge a note Tuesday, signaling some discord. “What do we do if we cannot make a unanimous decision,” the note asked. Judge Hector Gonzalez brought the panel of seven men and five […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

DOE worker, 19, fatally shot in Brooklyn donates organs to 6 people

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The 19-year-old Department of Education worker who was fatally shot in Brooklyn last week has donated his organs to six people, according to LiveOnNY, an organ procurement organization. Ethan Holder was shot in the head and critically injured on Oct.11 at a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands. He died the following day. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy