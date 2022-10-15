ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Giants committed brutal mistake before allowing long TD

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, and he got a massive assist from the New York Giants on the play. Drake gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when he ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run. He exploded through a massive hole and was not touched.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver

The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment

The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Aiyda Ghahramani, Packers WR Randall Cobb’s Wife

A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community and on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom Compared Playing Football to ‘Military’ Deployment After Gisele Was ‘Frustrated’ At His Un-retirement

Whatever is on his mind. Tom Brady might have shaded Gisele Bündchen amid their divorce rumors. On his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he discussed how football has an effect on his work-life balance. On the podcast, he talked about how his life is filled up with football and how he keeps himself grounded. “The reality is, you can really only be authentic to yourself,” he said. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military. And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. There’s only one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sporting News

Jets' Sauce Gardner dons cheesehead following win vs. Packers: 'I'm never gonna forget that'

The Jets walked out of Lambeau Field with a 27-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday, continuing New York's ascent up the NFL ranks early in the 2022 NFL season. Rookie cornerback standout Sauce Gardner almost left Lambeau Field with more than just a win, though. Gardner, who got his hands on a number of Rodgers passes during the game, also got his hands on a signature foam cheesehead, parading around the field with it post-game.
Green Bay, WI

