Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
Giants’ Brian Daboll delivers fiery sideline speech before his team rallies from another double-digit deficit to win
One of these days the Giants are going to fall behind by double digits and live to regret it. One of these days, the defense is going to surrender a gut punch of a score in the fourth quarter and the offense is not going to be able to respond with a score of its own.
Giants committed brutal mistake before allowing long TD
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, and he got a massive assist from the New York Giants on the play. Drake gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when he ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run. He exploded through a massive hole and was not touched.
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver
The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Loss to Jets
The Green Bay Packers must "guard against the freakout" after a loss to the New York Jets, Rodgers said after a 27-10 loss on Sunday.
Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment
The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Meet Aiyda Ghahramani, Packers WR Randall Cobb’s Wife
A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community and on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.
Tom Compared Playing Football to ‘Military’ Deployment After Gisele Was ‘Frustrated’ At His Un-retirement
Whatever is on his mind. Tom Brady might have shaded Gisele Bündchen amid their divorce rumors. On his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he discussed how football has an effect on his work-life balance. On the podcast, he talked about how his life is filled up with football and how he keeps himself grounded. “The reality is, you can really only be authentic to yourself,” he said. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military. And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. There’s only one...
Jets' Sauce Gardner dons cheesehead following win vs. Packers: 'I'm never gonna forget that'
The Jets walked out of Lambeau Field with a 27-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday, continuing New York's ascent up the NFL ranks early in the 2022 NFL season. Rookie cornerback standout Sauce Gardner almost left Lambeau Field with more than just a win, though. Gardner, who got his hands on a number of Rodgers passes during the game, also got his hands on a signature foam cheesehead, parading around the field with it post-game.
NFL fans stunned at Cris Collinsworth’s rude comment about player’s ‘taste’ during Eagles win over Cowboys
CRIS Collinsworth has left NFL fans speechless with his commentary on Sunday night that some viewers felt was incredibly rude. The NBC sportscaster joined Mike Tirico in the booth for a huge NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. And one of his lines on the broadcast had...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Giants’ latest comeback win is another sign years of failure are gone: ‘We don’t break’
The Giants were finished. No, really, this time they were done, out of it, toast. Because even this team couldn’t climb out of this hole, right?. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Once again Sunday, Brian Daboll’s first Giants team answered with that one word — wrong...
Saquon Barkley Wore Rare Sneakers Before New York Giants Game
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wore Air Jordan sneakers designed by Travis Scott.
Gritty Giants Redefining "Never-Say-Die" Attitude
Brian Daboll's Giants might not be perfect, but they're fighters whose days of rolling over when the chips are down are finished.
Giants Open as Underdogs to Jacksonville Jaguars
Yes, you read that correctly. The odds makers list the 5-1 Giants as underdogs ahead of their Week 7 road game against the 2-3 Jaguars.
Giants are living (and winning) dangerously, but how sustainable is their comeback style?
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — TheGiants are living — and winning — dangerously. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
