NLDS Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet Saturday evening for Game 4 of their NL Division Series. First pitch from Petco Park is slated for 9:37 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dodgers vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Best-of-5 series: Padres lead 2-1

Regular-season series: Dodgers won 14-5

NL West champion Los Angeles – winner of 111 regular-season games – took the NLDS opener but has dropped 2 games since. The Dodgers amassed 17 hits over the 2 setbacks, but they went a combined 0-for-17 with men in scoring position.

The Padres have received good pitching and timely hitting in taking the series lead. In their combined 6 playoff games – 3 NL Wild Card games vs. the New York Mets and 3 in NLDS here – the Friars have overcome a high whiff rate by banging out 9 home runs.

Dodgers at Padres projected starters

LHP Tyler Anderson vs. RHP Joe Musgrove

Anderson appeared in 30 regular-season games, making 28 starts. He went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and logged a 1.00 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.0 K/9 across 178 2/3 IP.

Owns 2.05 ERA across last 5 starts vs. Padres

Last pitched on Oct. 2

Making 2nd career postseason start but 1st since 2018

Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.1 K/9 in 181 IP over 30 regular-season starts.

Tossed 7 one-hit, shutout innings against the Mets in NL Wild Card Series clincher Sunday

Allowed just 1 ER over last 5 starts, including 0 ER in last 3

Owns 3.38 ERA over last 5 starts vs. Dodgers

Dodgers at Padres odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:24 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Dodgers -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Padres +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Dodgers -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Padres +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Dodgers -1.5 (+140) | Padres +1.5 (-180)

Dodgers -1.5 (+140) | Padres +1.5 (-180) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -101 | U: -120)

Dodgers at Padres picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 6, Padres 4

The Dodgers (-120) are the lean, but the return for the risk makes the RL a stronger play. PASS.

Anderson has pitched well before when on extended rest, and he’s backed by a fresher bullpen.

Look for the talent-superior Dodgers to shake off their clutch-hitting slump. BACK LOS ANGELES -1.5 (+140).

Dating back to the regular-season series between these clubs, the winning team has scored 5-or-more runs in 11 of the last 15 meetings. Mix in the batters’ familiarity with starters and relievers alike, a likely fatigued Padre ‘pen and some favorable batting-average-on-balls-in-play figures for both starters, and the OVER 7.5 (-101) is a solid play.

Please gamble responsibly.

