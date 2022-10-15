ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NLDS Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWgtR_0iaWB8bh00

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet Saturday evening for Game 4 of their NL Division Series. First pitch from Petco Park is slated for 9:37 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dodgers vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Best-of-5 series: Padres lead 2-1

Regular-season series: Dodgers won 14-5

NL West champion Los Angeles – winner of 111 regular-season games – took the NLDS opener but has dropped 2 games since. The Dodgers amassed 17 hits over the 2 setbacks, but they went a combined 0-for-17 with men in scoring position.

The Padres have received good pitching and timely hitting in taking the series lead. In their combined 6 playoff games – 3 NL Wild Card games vs. the New York Mets and 3 in NLDS here – the Friars have overcome a high whiff rate by banging out 9 home runs.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Dodgers at Padres projected starters

LHP Tyler Anderson vs. RHP Joe Musgrove

Anderson appeared in 30 regular-season games, making 28 starts. He went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and logged a 1.00 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.0 K/9 across 178 2/3 IP.

  • Owns 2.05 ERA across last 5 starts vs. Padres
  • Last pitched on Oct. 2
  • Making 2nd career postseason start but 1st since 2018

Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.1 K/9 in 181 IP over 30 regular-season starts.

  • Tossed 7 one-hit, shutout innings against the Mets in NL Wild Card Series clincher Sunday
  • Allowed just 1 ER over last 5 starts, including 0 ER in last 3
  • Owns 3.38 ERA over last 5 starts vs. Dodgers

Dodgers at Padres odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:24 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Dodgers -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Padres +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Dodgers -1.5 (+140) | Padres +1.5 (-180)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -101 | U: -120)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Dodgers at Padres picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 6, Padres 4

The Dodgers (-120) are the lean, but the return for the risk makes the RL a stronger play. PASS.

Anderson has pitched well before when on extended rest, and he’s backed by a fresher bullpen.

Look for the talent-superior Dodgers to shake off their clutch-hitting slump. BACK LOS ANGELES -1.5 (+140).

Dating back to the regular-season series between these clubs, the winning team has scored 5-or-more runs in 11 of the last 15 meetings. Mix in the batters’ familiarity with starters and relievers alike, a likely fatigued Padre ‘pen and some favorable batting-average-on-balls-in-play figures for both starters, and the OVER 7.5 (-101) is a solid play.

Want action on this game or any other MLB contests? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sports Illustrated

The Yankees Will Need a New Manager Next Season

There is no way that Aaron Boone keeps his job. No matter what happens in tonight’s Game 4, or in Monday’s Game 5, if they can get that far—which is a big if based on all that unfolded last night, during and after the game. No matter if he was actually the person who made last night’s baffling ...
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
theScore

MLB sets schedules for AL, NL Championship Series

MLB announced the schedules for the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series on Sunday. The 89-win San Diego Padres will hold home-field advantage over the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Game Date Home Team First Pitch (ET) Network. 1 Oct. 18 Padres...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5

A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Costas made embarrassing Yankees mistake during ALDS Game 5

Despite being in the broadcast booth instead of the batter’s box, Bob Costas still managed to strike out during Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday. With the New York Yankees on the verge of winning the game (and series) over the Cleveland Guardians, the veteran broadcaster Costas spoke on the Yankees’ history and had a pretty embarrassing foul-up. Costas mistakenly said the Yankees had not won a World Series since 2000, having apparently forgotten that the Yankees took home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2009.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Controversial MLB Postseason Complaint Continues To Circulate

With 2022 being the first year of a new MLB postseason format, there have been some mixed reactions. From 2012-2021, excluding the 2020 season in which 16 teams reached the postseason, the format was three division winners and two Wild Card teams per league. The Wild Cards would play each...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy