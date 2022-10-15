ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign

In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy