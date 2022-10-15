ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Black Caucus leader reacts to signs promoting 'political racism'

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qytUa_0iaWApvi00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A leader of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is speaking about signs that he claims are "political racism" that he says were posted in Naperville and Lisle.

State Representative Kam Buckner of Chicago said at first he thought reports he received of the signs, which included the message "Don't Let the Black Caucus Write Our Laws," were hoaxes.

Once he realized the signs were real, Buckner was disappointed that anyone would produce and post signs with such a message.

"I'm extremely proud of the fact that the Black Caucus has written some extremely helpful laws for all people in Illinois and I think that people need to step up and say that we will not accept this rhetoric in Illinois around Illinois and it does not show who we are."

Buckner said he has no idea who produced or posted the signs, but he accused them of a racist attempt to create division and promote prejudice.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 67

sPy_b0t. A..
3d ago

I will assume that he has addressed the attack on Asians since that caucus is passing judgment I don't need to mention who there is plenty of videos therefore he can answer himself..

Reply(1)
27
guest
3d ago

Ummm that’s how you refer to yourselves, is this another that’s our word thing? It seems to be more of a don’t let this progressive group further ruin this state thing. Although I seem to get confused easily, thank god the left is there to tell me what to think.

Reply(9)
16
Average American
3d ago

I agree with the signs, as this caucus is responsible for the ridiculous “no cash bail required “ law that is going in effect on 01 January….🖕

Reply
17
Related
NBC Chicago

Election 2022: What's the Difference Between Illinois' Treasurer and Comptroller?

In the 2022 general election, Illinois voters will select their statewide office holders, but two offices in particular may stand out when residents look over their ballots. While the offices of attorney general and secretary of state seem simple enough, Illinois is one of only a handful of states that has both a treasurer and a comptroller, with both offices controlling elements of the state’s finances.
ILLINOIS STATE
Eater

Illinois Voters Could Enshrine Labor Rights in State Constitution in November Election

Over the past few years, Chicago has emerged as a city at the forefront of a nationwide influx in labor organizing among hospitality workers, led largely by coffee chain employees at local outposts of Colectivo Coffee, Intelligentsia Coffee, and Starbucks. In November, that union drum could reach a fever pitch when Illinois voters cast their midterm ballots that will include a question asking whether or not they support adding constitutional protections for workers seeking unionization in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Recent Poll Shows Most Illinois Voters Want Abortion To Remain Legal

More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal. A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows that 52 percent support the procedure. Thirty-six percent say abortion should be illegal and 12 percent are unsure. Those who supported abortion overwhelmingly voted for President Biden in 2020 and tended to be women and were younger.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them

Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
ILLINOIS STATE
depauliaonline.com

OPINION: Fake newspapers spreading lies to Illinois voters

In the past six years, Donald Trump’s constant callouts of “fake news” made Americans more aware of poor reporting and stories with an agenda. While journalists are far from the “enemies of the people” that President Trump described, the news is something that can be weaponized. In an ironic, but fitting turn of events, Republican interest groups are now engaging in the actions their party leader was so adamantly against.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Madigan, AT&T charges raise questions about prosecutors' timing

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan isn’t on the November ballot. In fact, he’s been out of office for nearly two years. But when new charges were announced Friday accusing Madigan of conspiring to help AT&T Illinois pass legislation in 2017 in exchange for a do-nothing job for an associate, the political spin machines rumbled into action.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman

The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Lightfoot raises big campaign money — but spends it, too

The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot is, she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank — nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?

CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election, Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Bailey criticizes poll results; Northwestern best college in Illinois; Chicago ‘rattiest’ city in America

As the two candidates for Illinois governor prepare to debate Tuesday night, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is discrediting a new poll showing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the lead by 22 points. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America Inc. poll shows 50% said they would vote for Pritzker if the election was held today, while 27% would vote for Bailey. Nearly 13% remain undecided. In a statement, the Bailey campaign said the results are from an internet survey and not a legitimate poll.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Who is Running for Illinois Attorney General in the 2022 Election

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is running for a second term in office, but he is facing stiff opposition from both the Republican and Libertarian parties. Attorney Thomas DeVore has been a frequent adversary of Raoul’s in court during the COVID pandemic, and is running against him as the Republican candidate. Retired attorney Dan Robin is representing the Libertarians on the ballot, and is calling for drastic changes to the state’s approach to ballot access, COVID mitigations, and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana school district says signs with certain social justice messages must come down

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) --Signs with messages such as, "Science is real," "Black Lives Matter," and "Love is love," are coming down in a Northwest Indiana school district.Parents took issue with a poster that showed all of those messages under a header of "In this classroom, we believe…" The poster also carried the messages "feminism is for everyone," "humans are not illegal," and "kindness is everything."Among the symbols on the poster is a rainbow LGBTQ Pride flag inside a heart to go with the message "Love is love." Also seen on the poster are a raised black fist for Black...
INDIANA STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy