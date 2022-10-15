ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight

Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
The Spun

Kyle Larson Reacts To What Bubba Wallace Did On Sunday

Bubba Wallace wasn't happy with Kyle Larson during Sunday's race. Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race in Las Vegas. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated. After the incident, Larson spoke to the...
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

The South Point 400 is getting underway in Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace is hoping to keep building momentum in what has been his best season so far. Wallace finished ninth out of 36 in the qualifying races - just .41 seconds behind pole leader Tyler Reddick. Ahead of the big race, Wallace had a message for the fans:
The Spun

NASCAR Fans Calling For Serious Bubba Wallace Punishment

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is probably in a lot of trouble for his actions after crashing during today's South Point 400 in Las Vegas. The fans certainly hope he is at least. Wallace and Larson made contact during Stage Two and Wallace hit a wall. But on the bounceback he and Larson collided, causing their cars to spin out of control and into a wall for double wreck.
Sportscasting

Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms

Mark Martin relived his 1998 win at Las Vegas by making a pace lap in the No. 6 car on Sunday. While it was a memorable experience, he later revealed on social media how he was hurt when no one from RFK Racing even stopped to say hello. The post Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Bubba Wallace Fight News

Punishment is likely coming for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver, who's driving the No. 45 car for Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, is facing serious criticism for what happened on Sunday afternoon. Wallace appeared to intentionally spin out a fellow driver and then nearly get into a fight in the...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News

Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Racing News

Bubba Wallace attacks Kyle Larson: Vegas NASCAR Crash (Video)

Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR rolled into Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile hosted the opening race in the round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson video below. On lap 95, Wallace was in a...
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, October 19

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee surges to No. 3 spot, Notre Dame tumbles in CBS Sports 131

The college football rankings have a new look at the top after a colossal Week 7 delivered on the promise of serving as a turning point in the 2022 season. After Tennessee took down Alabama in epic fashion, the Volunteers are surging in the rankings as they check in at No. 3 in the latest update of the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team voted on by experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports.
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win

Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
