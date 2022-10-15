ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington man facing drug, gun charges

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man is facing drug and weapons charges after his arrest by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Kashon Moore, 27, of 193 Yonkers Dr. in Washington was arrested on Oct. 7. He was arrested after a search warrant was executed at 105 Daniels Court in Washington. During the search, investigators found cocaine, crack cocaine, a stolen gun, two other guns and a digital scale.

Moore was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • Manufacturing crack cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

Moore, who was already on release from prison for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, was jailed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

WNCT

