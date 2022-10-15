ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WATCH: Brandon Marsh Launches Home Run to Give Phillies 3-0 Lead in Game 4

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 3-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series, thanks to a Brandon Marsh three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. The Phillies lead the NLDS 2-1 and can clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2010 with a win Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies' offense continued to explode Saturday afternoon, as centerfielder Brandon Marsh launched a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton in the second inning to give his club an early 3-0 lead over Atlanta, in what could be a closeout game four of the National League Division Series.

The Phillies started off the inning with a hard-hit comebacker to Morton, from Alec Bohm. The line drive hit Morton square on his throwing arm then rolled over to third baseman Austin Riley, as Bohm legged out an infield single.

Morton was checked out for an injury, but remained in the game. He got the next batter, Bryson Stott, to strike out swinging. Jean Segura singled, as Bohm advanced to third base.

With runners on the corners, Marsh stepped into the batter's box to face Morton. On a 2-2 count, Marsh sent an 83-mph breaking ball from Morton deep into the right field bleachers at Citizens Bank Park.

The crowd erupted, but Marsh did not spike or throw his bat the way Rhys Hoskins did a day earlier .

Looking to improve their club's outfield defense, the Phillies acquired Marsh in an Aug. 2 trade with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe.

Marsh has done more than just improve the Phillies' defense. The 24-year-old slashed .288/.319/.773 with three home runs and 15 RBI over 41 regular season games with Philadelphia. Saturday, he hit a clutch home run that put the Phillies on the board first in what could be a closeout game.

If the Phillies are able to hang on for the win, they will advance to their first National League Championship Series since 2010.

