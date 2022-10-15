ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Magnitude 5.0 Hawaiian Earthquake Strikes Largest Active Volcano On the Planet

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLZuI_0iaWAUaZ00

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked the Hawaiian islands on Friday. And while there were no significant damages or injuries reported, the trembling left islanders wary. Reports state the earthquake struck the largest active volcano on the planet, Mauna Loa.

According to Fox News, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that two moderate quakes occurred beneath the southern end of the island around 9:07 a.m. local time. A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was detected slightly offshore and south of Pāhala. It was then followed by a 5.0 quake 24 seconds later beneath Highway 11.

“The two earthquakes occurred within 24 seconds of each other,” the USGS said. They “[created] shaking of longer duration and possibly greater intensity than either of the earthquakes would have created on their own.”

The pair of quakes were followed by rattling aftershocks, most achieving a 3.0 although some managed to reach 4.0.

These are significant as experts note that the series of quakes seem related to”readjustments” along Muana Loa volcano’s southeastern flank. Currently, there is no evidence that the recent quaking could trigger a potential eruption. Nonetheless, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is keeping a close watch on the peak. Fortunately, the news outlet reports that while earthquakes have triggered Mauna Loa eruptions before, they’ve typically been larger than Friday’s back-to-back earthquakes.

Minor Damage Reported in Pāhala Following Significant Earthquakes

Though there has reportedly been no major structural damage or loss as a result of Friday’s earthquakes, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth reported that certain locations in Pāhala did see some destruction.

According to the outlet, Mizuno Superette, Pāhala’s only grocery store, closed for nearly two hours after the shaking stopped as it left broken glass jars on the floor and knocked out electricity to the building. A cashier at the grocery store, Laurie Tackett, shared her experience while working during the earthquakes.

“The ground was just shaking,” she recalled. “It was a little scary.”

Immediately after the pair of earthquakes shook the island, hundreds of people reported feeling the tremors, with reports coming from across the entire state. Experts at the time worried that the trembling could do some minor local damage, especially to “older structures.”

Though the initial earthquakes have since ceased, the USGS expects that aftershocks from the surprise occurrence could endure for days, or even weeks, with some potentially large enough to be felt.

Yellowstone National Park Endures Hundreds of Quakes In One Month

While we wait to hear more about Hawaii’s latest string of earthquakes—and potentially a volcanic eruption—we’re turning our attention back to the continental U.S. where our country’s oldest national park, Yellowstone, experienced more than 500 earthquakes throughout the month of September.

Altogether, the USGS reports Yellowstone National Park experienced a total 510 earthquakes last month. For perspective, that’s nearly double the average monthly number of quakes. Officials report the chain of quakes took place near Grizzly Lake in the national park’s northwest region. September’s unusually high number of earthquakes is reportedly part of an earthquake “swarm” that began there back in July.

Comments / 35

Keith Rowe
3d ago

Bound to happen the earth does whatever it does and humans still won't understand it. The earth is a living entity in a vast universe spin around through space and man still thinks that it understands it. All it takes is a shift in the universe and this little blue plant full of water and 9 trillion people stop existing really really fast. like nano seconds. The earth is just a big burp from the belly of earth.

Reply(2)
15
cu812oh
3d ago

why is this article on a disaster list when it should be on a nature list. volcanic activity happens

Reply(2)
7
Related
Outsider.com

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
HAWAII STATE
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
WILLIAMS, AZ
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot

In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
DALLAS, TX
The Weather Channel

Photos Of The Damage Left Behind After A Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Struck Mexico

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in Mexico on Monday. At least one person was killed. The quake occurred on the anniversary of two major earthquakes in the country. Photos show the damage left behind. P​hotos show the damage left behind after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Mexico's Pacific coast Monday...
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy