Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
Both men were injured after slipping and falling. New Hampshire Fish and Game officers rescued a climber and a hiker over the weekend after they were injured from slips and falls in the White Mountains. The first rescue happened Saturday when a hiker slipped on wet rocks and moss on...
Australia's east coast is again set to be lashed with heavy rain and severe thunderstorms heading into the weekend as parts of NSW and Victoria struggle with major floods. The Bureau of Meteorology has warned a low pressure system moving over the country will bring four days of 'severe' wet weather stretching more than 2,000km from central Queensland down through NSW, Victoria and into Tasmania.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. 10 years ago this week, on October 16, 2012, Maine was rocked by a pretty good-sized earthquake! The earthquake was in northern York County, with an epicenter near the Waterboro-Hollis town line. This quake was a 4.5 on the Richter Scale. This looks to be one of the largest Maine-based earthquakes ever recorded and could be felt as far away as New Jersey!
