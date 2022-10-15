Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Gym for autistic kids opens
The Huntsville area has a new gym for kids, as We Rock The Spectrum opened on Saturday. Huntsville gym that caters to children with special needs holds grand opening. The gym has a zip line, a trampoline and an arts and craft area for kids to have fun with.
Hartselle Enquirer
Planet Fitness holds ribbon cutting for Hartselle location
The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce and Planet Fitness held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the gym’s new location in Hartselle Oct. 13. Chamber ambassadors, representatives of the city council and community members were present. The new fitness center is located at 240 Highway 31.
Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
WAAY-TV
Get ready for Stars Dancing for HEALS
The annual Stars Dancing for HEALS event is just 43 days away. All fundraising efforts from the nine local stars competing will go to HEALS, which serves under-privileged children in Huntsville City and Madison County schools who are in need of health care. The competition is slated for Dec. 1...
Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama announces new club, campaign
The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama will soon have a new club for youth in North Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Radiance Technologies breaks ground on second building in Cummings Research Park
Radiance Technologies broke ground on another building in Huntsville on Tuesday, as the company expands its platform for military defense and intelligence research. The groundbreaking came only two years after Radiance Technologies opened a new headquarters in Cummings Research Park. They say with all of the support in the Huntsville community, it's already time to grow again.
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan
CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us. Matthew 25: 40-45 reads: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week Oct. 19
Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
WAFF
Get some southern Shrimp and Grits at Rhythm on Monroe
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - During the colder months, we all reach for some of our favorite comfort foods. So, why not a big bowl of shrimp and grits? Payton is in the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville to learn how to make Chef Becky Vibbart’s shrimp and grits!
Huntsville Hospital to host hiring event
The Huntsville Hospital system will be hosting a mass hiring event for several positions and locations on October 19.
Huntsville shelter prepares for influx of people with overnight freeze warning in effect
Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season.
Local church to hand out hot meals Saturday
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church has announced it will be giving out free hot lunches.
Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned
Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
Huntsville Hospital seeks to expand its workforce
Huntsville Hospital Health System, like many healthcare systems across the country, is in need of workers. Tracy Doughty, President and Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, says that need stems from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huntsville’s Lewter Hardware making way for ‘8-10 story’ building, family expects
The future is becoming clearer for the prime downtown Huntsville property occupied for nearly a century by now-closed Lewter Hardware. That future likely includes a new restaurant and current owner Mac Lewter said Friday, “I fully expect an 8-10 story complex.”. A 10-story complex would be one of downtown...
New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville
The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
WAAY-TV
Madison police put their training to the test in an unannounced active shooter drill
The Madison Police Department held a surprise active shooter drill for its officers, giving them a chance to put their training to the test in a real-life situation. The active shooter training had been six months in the making, but the only people who knew about it were Chief Johnny Gandy and the officers conducting the training. The rest of the department had no idea an exercise was taking place, as the chief wanted it to be a real test of their abilities.
Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured
Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
Hartselle Enquirer
Sparkman Elementary to close at end of school year
Students at Sparkman Elementary School in Morgan County will be transferred to Falkville, Priceville and Cotaco elementary schools next fall after the school board on Thursday evening unanimously voted to shut the school down at the end of this school year. Some school board members spoke before the vote, lamenting...
WAAY-TV
Shoals event canceled due to safety concerns after uproar over Huntsville teacher's drag performance
Threats aimed at a Huntsville middle school teacher and his supporters in the LGBTQ+ community over a recent drag performance at a dog shelter have led to one North Alabama group canceling their upcoming drag show. The Shoals Diversity Center posted on their social media accounts Friday that drag performances...
