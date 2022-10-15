Read full article on original website
Lin-Manuel Miranda on backlash to ‘Little Mermaid’ casting: ‘Halle Bailey is a perfect Ariel’
Actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda said Halle Bailey is the “perfect” choice to portray the lead character Ariel in the new Disney “Little Mermaid” film. During an appearance on “CNN Tonight,” host Jake Tapper asked Miranda, who was tapped to be one of the music composers for the film, about his thoughts on the backlash the film received for its casting decisions.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nicolas Cage starring in Sand and Stones
Nicolas Cage is to star in 'Sand and Stones'. The 58-year-old actor has been cast in the survival-action thriller that is being directed by Ben Brewer. Michael Nilon has written the script for the film and production is set to begin next month in Dublin. 'Sand and Stones' takes place...
WFMZ-TV Online
Brad Pitt was 'never really dating' Emily Ratajkowski
Brad Pitt was "never really dating" Emily Ratajkowski. The 58-year-old actor - who was previously married to Angelina Jolie and has Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her - was thought to have been dating 'Gone Girl' star Emily, 31, in recent weeks and while the pair will see each other when they can, they are reportedly "seeing different people".
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Who is Anna May Wong, the first Asian American on a U.S. coin, bill?
The United States has minted the first piece of U.S. currency to feature the likeness of an Asian American, the U.S. Mint announced Monday. A quarter with the likeness of actress Anna May Wong began shipping this week. According to the Mint, the tails side of the coin has Wong’s likeness with her chin resting in her hand.
WFMZ-TV Online
'The Good Nurse,' movie about serial killer Charles Cullen, premieres in select theaters
A movie about the Lehigh Valley's most notorious serial killer premieres in select theaters Wednesday. "The Good Nurse" focuses on a nurse who uncovers the truth about Charles Cullen. He was linked to the deaths of dozens of patients at hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including several at area...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emma Watson: Tom Felton is my soulmate
Emma Watson says Tom Felton is her "soulmate". The 32-year-old actress played Hermione Granger opposite Tom, 35, as school rival Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film series and has described her former co-star as the person who makes her feel visible in life. She said: "You know that person...
