Hudson, NY

WNYT

Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting

Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY

Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
TROY, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following I-787 crash in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Kareesa D. Pompey, 35, of Troy. Pompey was charged with driving while intoxicated. Shamire Galloway, 40, of Albany, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, seond-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless endangerment of property. On Oct. 8, at about 6:11 p.m.,...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Albany man arrested in Greene County on drug charges

NEW BALTIMORE – A 48-year-old Albany man, who was arrested on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore, was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession. Morris Ozymandious was stopped on Saturday, October 15 for violations of the vehicle and traffic law and investigation found him in possession of 13.7 grams of crack cocaine.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Party at former bank shut down by Troy police

Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
TROY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
