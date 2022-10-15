Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting
Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
Healthcare Aid Stole Elderly Resident's Money At Senior Facility In West Sand Lake, Police Say
An employee at a senior living facility in the Capital Region is facing charges after allegedly stealing from an elderly resident. State Police in Rensselaer County were first contacted in early September 2022 with reports that someone had stolen money from a resident at Ludder's Country Homes, located in West Sand Lake.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
Saratoga Police find missing high schooler
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing high school student.
APD: Fentanyl and handgun found after investigation
Albany Polce Department paired with the US Marshall Taskforce and carried out an investigation that resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a large quantity of fentanyl. Check back at News10 for more information on the investigation.
Local Legend: The Pondshiner’s of Columbia County
Looking for spooky Hudson Valley history? Boy do we have a local legend for you!. For years, we've heard stories of haunting across the Mid-Hudson Region from Sleepy Hollow to Bannerman Castle and The Beekman Inn. But have you ever heard of The Pondshiners?. Talented Basket Weavers is Taghkanic. According...
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
Amsterdam Police probe death of 19-month-old child
The City of Amsterdam Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 19-month-old child.
Albany man arrested in New Baltimore on drug charges
An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley
After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
Troy Record
State Police arrest two following I-787 crash in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Kareesa D. Pompey, 35, of Troy. Pompey was charged with driving while intoxicated. Shamire Galloway, 40, of Albany, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, seond-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless endangerment of property. On Oct. 8, at about 6:11 p.m.,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Albany man arrested in Greene County on drug charges
NEW BALTIMORE – A 48-year-old Albany man, who was arrested on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore, was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession. Morris Ozymandious was stopped on Saturday, October 15 for violations of the vehicle and traffic law and investigation found him in possession of 13.7 grams of crack cocaine.
MTA Warns of Possible Seasonal Delays for New York Lines
Now that the leaves have started to fall around the Hudson Valley most of us are taking into consideration that wet leaves on a roadway can cause a hazard. But how many of us have actually thought about wet leaves on train tracks?. I commuted to New York City out...
Galway man accused of pointing handgun during fight
A Galway man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed an illegally owned handgun at someone during a domestic dispute.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
SP arrest Troy man on drug charges after investigation
Clifton Park police arrested Michael C. Mcdermott, 30 of Troy on October 16. Troopers were called to the Walmart located in Halfmoon on October 16 around 10:10 p.m. for the complaint of a subject shoplifting.
WNYT
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police
Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
New York Kayaker Stuck For Hours Rescued in Hudson Valley
A group of Hudson Valley heroes saved the life of a woman who got stranded for many hours while kayaking in the region. On Monday around 7 p.m., the Rock Hill Fire Department and the Lumberland Fire-Dept Glen Spey responded to a mutual aid call for help from the Wurtsboro Fire Department regarding a kayaker in distress.
Sheriff’s update on investigation into fatal Rt 5 crash
On Monday at around 1:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash that shut down State Highway 5 in both directions for a few hours.
