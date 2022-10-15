Read full article on original website
NYC report finds inequities in smoking rates, tobacco treatments that help kick habit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The number of people who smoke cigarettes throughout the five boroughs has been cut in half over the past two decades, but targeted marketing and greater access to tobacco means marginalized communities are still at greater risk to health problems like cancer, a new report found.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival on Staten Island: Here’s how to score discounted tickets early
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Beginning Friday, the NYC Winter Lantern Festival will illuminate a new Staten Island venue this year with its colorful lantern displays and brilliant tunnels. And, for a short time, discounted tickets are available to the annual event, to be held this year for the first...
Liquidation sale begins at Suzanne’s Fashion Corner: Here’s what you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton, the prices of formal wear and boutique Communion dresses and suits have been slashed by 30%, and the cost of Christening gowns and special occasion accessories is now dramatically reduced. After officially announcing the closure of her eponymous clothing store last month, Suzanne Berelson says it’s time: Everything must go.
Increased costs, a dip in demand: Small business owner struggling in quest to bring healthy food to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Suzanne Schechtman begins most of her days by purchasing and shredding hundreds of pounds of fruits and veggies, then using a hydraulic press and 10,000 pounds of force to extract all of the produce’s sweet and natural juice. It’s a time-consuming cold-press process that preserves all of the live enzymes and nutrients that would normally be killed off during a mass production pasteurization process. And while her uncommonly fresh beet and carrot concoctions should be flying off the shelves, snapped up by a health-conscious clientele, much of it sits in the fridge for three days before getting tossed in the dumpster.
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to Staten Island Friday: How to get tickets, hours of operation and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City area will soon be glowing with a total of over 10,000 lanterns entirely handmade by over 100 artists, as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns for the holidays to four different locations, including Staten Island. “Lantern festivals have been a part of...
Fox gets into staring contest with family dog out on walk on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a scene out of a Disney movie -- “The Fox and the Hound” -- or in this case, the fox and the Labradoodle. Stella and her owner, Oakwood Heights resident Andrew DeLuca, were taking their nightly walk at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the vicinity of Guyon Avenue and Elmira Street when they were joined by a surprise guest.
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor
Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
Best global eats on Staten Island: 14 kinds of pierogi straight from the factory
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Editor’s Note: This is the fifth installment of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then it was a taste of Sri Lanka. Our travels also took us to Peru and South of the Border. Now we are seeing pierogi-making in motion at a factory that makes 14 styles of dumplings by hand — one fold and a few pinches of the fingers at time.
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Beers, 84, a St. Peter’s Boys High School graduate who had a long career as a home instructor with the NYC Board of Education and spent his retirement volunteering, died Oct. 15, 2022.
It was heaven at Above: Staten Island Ballet’s lauds two community leaders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Crafted cocktails and champagne flowed while revelers caught up on the latest chit-chat and gushed over the evening of cabaret style entertainment. Guests flocked to the Above Rooftop Lounge at the Hilton Garden Inn Friday evening to lend their support to the Staten Island Ballet’s return of a new season and recognize two community advocates who’ve contributed to the dance company and many other worthy organizations.
Staten Island community forum on school safety set for Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A community forum will be held on school safety and security on Thursday to collect feedback from stakeholders in response to the increased acts of violence in schools and address measures to keep children and educators safe. The forum is being sponsored by the Assembly...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,225 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data.
Take out your trash at 6 p.m. or even later: NYC proposes new anti-rat measure
CITY HALL — Officials said Monday that they hope later trash take-out times across the five boroughs will help take out some of the city’s rat population. Mayor Eric Adams and city Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch led an afternoon press conference announcing a new proposal to push back the time New Yorkers bring their garbage to the curb from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the earliest.
Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
Colleen Hoover celebrates new book with pop-up truck in Rockefeller Center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In collaboration with Rockefeller Center, Atria Books and The Strand Bookstore, Colleen Hoover celebrated the release of her brand new book “It Starts With Us” on Oct. 18, 2022. Hundreds gathered to visit Lily Bloom’s Flower Shop, based on the store in the...
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
‘We are all here for us to recognize our sameness’: Pride Center of Staten Island hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ picnic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A sense of community and belonging resonated on the grounds of the Alice Austen House Saturday afternoon in Rosebank to celebrate National Coming Out Day. The event was held by the Staten Island Pride Center, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., celebrating the national day, which...
New ParkNYC app lets drivers pay as they go
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City drivers can now pay for each individual parking session on their phone without pre-loading funds onto a mobile wallet. On Monday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) launched an updated version of ParkNYC app, which allows New York City drivers to pay their parking meter fares from their smartphone.
